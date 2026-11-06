Amir Receives Phone Call From US President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Friday from the President of the United States of America HE Donald Trump.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed the strategic relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them. They also discussed the latest regional developments, particularly diplomatic efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions in the region.

In this context, HH the Amir the Amir and US President addressed the latest international efforts, notably those undertaken by the State of Qatar, to bridge the gaps between the concerned parties and support the negotiation process. The goal is to pave the way for a comprehensive agreement that resolves the crisis and ensures security and stability in the region.

His Highness emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and relying on diplomatic means to settle disputes, preventing further escalation in the region, and safeguarding freedom of maritime navigation as well as the security of energy supplies.