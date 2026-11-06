RIA Advisory India Recognized Among India's Best Workplaces For Women 2026

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) RIA Advisory India has been recognized by Great Place To Work® India among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2026, adding another significant accolade to its workplace recognition journey.

Strong women. Stronger together. Celebrating the confidence, resilience and collective strength of women at RIA Advisory

The achievement reflects RIA Advisory India's commitment to fostering a workplace where people feel valued, respected, and empowered to grow. It also underscores the importance of creating an environment where women can develop their capabilities, pursue opportunities, and make meaningful contributions to the organization's success.

As part of a global, AI-first business and technology advisory firm, RIA Advisory India brings together human expertise, technology, and diverse perspectives to solve complex business challenges. Women across the organization contribute through their expertise, leadership, collaboration, and ideas, helping shape both the workplace and the value RIA delivers to its clients.

Saket Pabby, Founder and Managing Member, RIA Advisory, said, “Building a strong organization means creating an environment where diverse perspectives are valued and people have the opportunity to lead. Women play an important role in RIA's growth, bringing the expertise, ambition, and leadership that help us innovate and deliver lasting value. This accolade reinforces our commitment to ensuring that talent and potential have every opportunity to thrive.”

Rama Balage, Chief Human Resources Officer, RIA Advisory, said,“An inclusive workplace is shaped by the opportunities people receive and the support they experience. We remain steadfast in creating an environment where women can develop their capabilities, progress in their careers, and feel supported at every stage of their professional journey. This accolade makes us proud that we are doing something right at RIA and has now motivated us to build on it and do more.”

Sameer Deo, Country Head – India, said, “Women at RIA Advisory India contribute across teams, functions, and leadership levels, bringing valuable perspectives to the work we do. Their impact is reflected in how we collaborate, solve problems, and develop future leaders. We remain committed to creating opportunities for women to grow, take on greater responsibilities, and help shape our future.”

For RIA Advisory India, this milestone is both a recognition of the culture it continues to build and an opportunity to keep moving forward. By creating space for women to contribute, lead, and grow, the organization aims to ensure that its people remain central to its progress and long-term success.

About the Recognition

Great Place To Work® is a global authority on workplace culture, drawing on more than three decades of research into employee experience and people practices. Its India's Best Workplaces for Women recognition highlights organizations that demonstrate a commitment to building inclusive, high-trust workplaces where women can contribute, develop, and thrive.

About RIA Advisory

Founded in 2016, RIA Advisory is a global, AI-first business and technology advisory firm helping organizations transform complex business processes and modernize revenue, pricing, billing, and customer care operations. The firm serves clients across Financial Services, Utilities, Healthcare, the Public Sector, Capital Markets, Exchanges, and Insurance through strategic consulting, technology implementation, and business transformation.

Following its integration with TMG Consulting in 2022, RIA Advisory has expanded its global capabilities and today employs more than 1,000 professionals worldwide. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, the firm operates across the U.S., U.K., Canada, India, the Philippines, Australia, Mexico, and South Africa, combining human expertise, AI, and technology to deliver scalable, ROI-driven solutions and lasting business value.