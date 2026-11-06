More Than Just Savings With Grabon's Bachat Wali Diwali
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GrabOn celebrated India's biggest festival with Bachat Wali Diwali, bringing smarter rewards, exciting deals, and bigger savings to make every celebration special
Hostinger Comes on Board as Title Sponsor
Hostinger is the Title Sponsor of this year's Bachat Wali Diwali. The global web hosting and website-building platform helps individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses establish their online presence through its hosting, domain registration, and website creation solutions. Lenovo joins the campaign as a co-sponsor.
Games, Points, and a Festive Lucky Draw
Bachat Wali Diwali gives users more to do than browse deals and discounts during the festive season. The campaign features three games that let participants put their skills to the test, collect points, and enjoy some friendly competition throughout the seven-day event.
Those who haven't joined yet can still visit the campaign page and start playing before November 8. Participants who are already taking part can continue collecting points through the remaining days. Once the campaign closes, winners will be selected through a lucky draw, in accordance with the campaign rules.
Bringing a Little More Fun to Festive Savings
For GrabOn, Bachat Wali Diwali is an extension of its focus on helping people get more value from their spending. The campaign takes that idea beyond discounts and coupons, adding games and festive rewards to the mix during one of India's biggest festive shopping seasons.
With two days remaining, users can still be part of the 12th season of Bachat Wali Diwali. Visit GrabOn's campaign page, explore the games, collect points, and take part before the campaign ends on November 8.
About GrabOn
GrabOn is one of India's leading online savings platforms, helping millions of shoppers make smarter purchase decisions and get more value from their money. With verified coupons, exclusive deals, and discounts across 3,000+ merchants, GrabOn covers everything from fashion, electronics, and travel to food, lifestyle, and everyday essentials. Its goal is simple: make saving money a natural part of every online shopping experience.
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