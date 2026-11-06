JXG (Janashakthi Group) Honoured For Excellence In Professional Growth At SLITAD People Development Awards 2025/26

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) JXG, the Janashakthi Group, and three of its subsidiaries received awards at the SLITAD People Development Awards 2025/26, recognising their employee learning and development practices.

JXG and First Capital Holdings PLC each received Gold awards, while Janashakthi Finance PLC and Janashakthi Insurance PLC received Silver awards at the ceremony at Marino Beach Hotel in Colombo. Daily F

The awards are organised by the Sri Lanka Institute of Training and Development to assess how organisations connect workforce development with business strategy, leadership and performance.

According to JXG, its submission covered the full people development cycle, including the relationship between learning plans and business priorities, employee management, leadership, recognition, participation and empowerment.

It also addressed how staff performance measures are used to improve skills over time. The group presented supporting evidence, examples of its practices and information on their impact on organisational performance.

Wasanthi Stephen, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, said the recognition reflected a shared commitment across the group to investing in employees and preparing teams for future business needs.

She said JXG sought to develop capable and confident teams by aligning learning, leadership development and employee engagement with its business priorities.

The group's approach includes structured learning initiatives, leadership development, employee engagement and ongoing skills development. JXG said these programmes were intended to make learning part of everyday work and support collaboration, innovation and performance improvement across its businesses.

The recognition spans businesses operating in different parts of Sri Lanka's financial services sector. JXG's core subsidiaries include First Capital Holdings, Janashakthi Finance and Janashakthi Insurance, covering investment banking, finance and leasing, and insurance.

SLITAD's awards framework evaluates organisations on strategic, operational and impact criteria, with recognition offered across Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze levels. The programme focuses on the relationship between workforce development and organisational performance. SLITA