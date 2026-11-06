National Youth Futures Forum Launches Shared Agenda For Youth Development And National Unity

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Global Unites convened the National Youth Futures Forum in Colombo on 4 November, presenting research and eight proposed goals intended to guide youth development and national unity over five years.

The gathering at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute also launched the National Coalition for Youth Development and National Unity, bringing together young people and representatives from different sectors.

According to the organisers, the initiative drew on a survey of approximately 2,500 respondents across all 25 districts, 22 consultations across nine provinces and a youth oratory competition conducted in Sinhala, Tamil and English.

The research explored education, employment, financial pressures, mental wellbeing, discrimination, relationships across communities and young people's participation in decisions affecting their lives.

The proposed goals cover equal learning opportunities, economic dignity, mental health and wellbeing, equal citizenship without discrimination, relationships across communities and a meaningful youth voice.

They also include truthful and peaceful public life, alongside reconciliation, service and a shared future.

Global Unites Founder and President Prashan De Visser said young Sri Lankans had ideas and a desire to contribute, and needed opportunities to serve and lead.

He called for cooperation to translate the views gathered through the initiative into commitments to improve young people's lives and build trust across divisions.

Participating organisations will be invited to develop a shared strategic plan and identify measurable priorities through the coalition. Contributions are expected to include research, grassroots programmes, mentorship, skills development and policy engagement.

The forum formed the final day of the My Sri Lanka Leaders' Summit, which the organisers said brought together 200 young people selected from approximately 800 applicants.

The summit encouraged relationships across ethnic, religious and communal divides and practical commitments to public service. The wider initiative also seeks participation from young people, mentors and institutions in developing and implementing its proposed agenda.