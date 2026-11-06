Sri Lankan Blue Swimming Crab Fishery Achieves MSC Certification Following Decade Of Collaboration

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Marine Stewardship Council has announced certification of Sri Lanka's north-western blue swimming crab fishery, covering fishing in Palk Bay and the Gulf of Mannar.

MSC described it as the first Sri Lankan fishery to achieve certification against its Fisheries Standard, following more than a decade of work involving fishers, seafood exporters, government agencies and other stakeholders.

The fishery targets blue swimming crab, Portunus pelagicus, using bottom-set gillnets operated from traditional boats and small motorised vessels. Its products supply markets in North America and Europe.

The improvement programme began in 2013, when the Seafood Exporters' Association of Sri Lanka, supported by the National Fisheries Institute Crab Council, brought stakeholders together to examine stocks, environmental impacts and management arrangements.

According to MSC, subsequent work improved data collection, stock assessments, harvest strategies and fishery management plans. Measures also sought to reduce effects on non-target species and vulnerable marine life and protect juvenile crabs.

Fishery Improvement Project Coordinator Dr Steve Creech, Executive Director of pelagikos, said cooperation linked responsible harvesting, purchasing practices and fisheries management.

He said scientific evidence collected with project members had helped the fishery's two assessment units meet the standard.

Taprobane Seafoods Managing Director Timothy O'Reilly said certification could support new partnerships with retailers seeking seafood from certified fisheries.

John D. Paterson, Director of CM Blue Crab and a co-client on the certificate, linked the achievement to investment in processing and livelihoods in Mannar and Jaffna.

MSC said the wider supply chain supported small-scale fishers, collection centres and processing facilities employing women in crab-meat preparation.

Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Director General Susantha Kahawatte said the work reflected cooperation between government, industry and coastal communities.

MSC Regional Director Edouard le Bart said the experience could inform improvement projects in neighbouring countries and encourage cooperation across shared marine ecosystems.