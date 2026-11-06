Sri Lankan High Commissioner Air Chief Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa (Retd) Presents Letters Of Credence To President Of Botswana

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Botswana, with residence in Pretoria, South Africa, Air Chief Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa (Retd), presented his Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Botswana, Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, at a ceremony held at the President's Office in Gaborone on 3 November 2026.

The High Commissioner conveyed the greetings and best wishes of the President of Sri Lanka, Anura Kumara Disanayaka, to President Boko and reaffirmed Sri Lanka's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

During the audience, the High Commissioner highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations based on mutual respect, shared interests and cooperation in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, the Commonwealth and the Group of 77. He also underscored the potential for closer collaboration between Sri Lanka and Botswana in areas of mutual interest.

The High Commissioner briefed President Boko on recent developments in Sri Lanka, including ongoing economic recovery efforts and initiatives aimed at sustainable development. He also highlighted opportunities to enhance cooperation in trade and investment, capacity-building, education, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

President Boko welcomed the High Commissioner and expressed Botswana's readiness to strengthen bilateral relations. He highlighted the importance of constructive engagement in advancing shared objectives of peace, prosperity and sustainable development.

The discussions also underscored the importance of South-South cooperation in addressing common challenges and promoting sustainable development.

Air Chief Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa (Retd) served in the Sri Lanka Air Force for 37 years and was its 19th Commander. He is a Member of the Institute of Management of Sri Lanka and an Associate Member of the Institution of Engineers of Sri Lanka.