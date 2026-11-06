Tajikistan Begins Construction Of JICA-Backed Power Substation
The ceremony was attended by Minister of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan Daler Juma, Deputy Chairman of the City of Dushanbe Mehriddin Tohirzoda, Director General of Shabakahoi Intiqoli Barq OJSC Mirzo Mahmudzoda, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Tajikistan Keiko Furuta, a representative of JICA, and other officials.
During the project presentation, it was highlighted that the facility is being built under the national energy sector development plan for 2022–2030.
TajikGidroElectromontaj OJSC (TGEM) has been appointed as the project contractor.
The new substation will increase the reliability of electricity supply to Dushanbe and districts of republican subordination, reduce technical power losses, and ease the load on existing 110–220 kV substations and transmission lines.
Meanwhile, commissioning of the substation is scheduled for August 2028.
In a conversation with the builders, the Minister Daler Jumʼa emphasized that all work must be executed to high-quality standards and completed strictly within the established timeframe.
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