Indonesia Data Center Market Forecast 20272032: USD 4.05 Billion Driven By Cloud Expansion And AI Infrastructure Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Indonesia data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.28% during 2027–2032, driven by hyperscaler cloud expansion, rising digital workloads, increasing colocation demand, and investments in AI-ready infrastructure, with Jakarta maintaining its leading position and Batam emerging as a fast-growing data center hub.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Mordor Intelligence, the Indonesia data center market size USD 2.08 billion in 2027 to USD 4.05 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 14.28% during the forecast period (2027–2032). The market was valued at USD 1.83 billion in 2026, reflecting increasing demand for colocation services, hyperscale facilities, cloud infrastructure, and enterprise data center solutions across the country.

The report highlights that expanding hyperscaler cloud regions, rising internet and mobile data consumption, government incentives for digital infrastructure, and growing demand for AI-ready computing capacity are creating opportunities across the Indonesian data center industry. Operators are increasingly investing in power infrastructure, cooling systems, and high-capacity facilities to accommodate growing digital workloads. While cloud adoption and infrastructure expansion support market growth, renewable-energy sourcing constraints, equipment import duties, permitting complexities, and skilled workforce shortages continue to influence capacity development.

Key Indonesia Data Center Market Trends Shaping Future Growth

Hyperscaler Cloud Expansion and Digital Workloads Drive Data Center Demand

Increasing investments in cloud infrastructure are strengthening demand for data center capacity across Indonesia. Cloud providers are expanding local infrastructure to support enterprise applications, artificial intelligence workloads, and digital services requiring in-country computing resources. Growing digitalization across financial services, telecommunications, e-commerce, and enterprise applications is creating opportunities for data center operators, infrastructure providers, and cloud service companies. Rising demand for local hosting, private connectivity, and reliable computing infrastructure is encouraging operators to develop facilities aligned with evolving customer requirements.

Colocation Services and Hyperscale Infrastructure Expand Market Opportunities

Colocation facilities remain central to Indonesia's data center industry, providing businesses with access to secure infrastructure without requiring them to develop and operate dedicated facilities. Growing demand from enterprises, cloud providers, and financial institutions is supporting colocation adoption, while increasing investments in cloud computing, AI infrastructure, and large-scale digital services are encouraging hyperscalers to develop dedicated facilities. These developments are creating opportunities for infrastructure developers, equipment suppliers, and specialized data center service providers.

Batam Emerges as a Growing Data Center Hub Amid Power Infrastructure Investments

Growing investments in power infrastructure and hyperscale facilities are strengthening Batam's position as an emerging data center destination. Its proximity to Singapore and potential to support cross-border infrastructure requirements are creating opportunities for operators seeking additional capacity outside established Jakarta clusters. Investments in electricity supply agreements, hyperscale campuses, and supporting infrastructure are helping operators plan capacity expansion around power availability and customer requirements, while Jakarta continues to benefit from its established data center ecosystem, connectivity infrastructure, and concentration of enterprise and cloud demand.

"The Indonesia data center market is gaining momentum through expanding hyperscaler cloud infrastructure, increasing digital workloads, and growing demand for colocation and AI-ready facilities. Investments in power infrastructure, cloud computing, and emerging data center hubs such as Batam are creating opportunities for operators, technology providers, and infrastructure developers. Mordor Intelligence's research examines key market trends, regional opportunities, and competitive strategies shaping Indonesia's data center industry," says Ashish Gautam, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

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Indonesia Data Center Market Regional Outlook

Jakarta remains the largest data center hotspot in Indonesia, accounting for 56.72% of market spending in 2026. Its established cloud infrastructure, enterprise demand, telecommunications connectivity, and concentration of colocation facilities continue to support its leading position. Growing requirements for cloud services, financial applications, and enterprise hosting are creating opportunities for operators expanding their capacity within the Jakarta metropolitan area.

Batam is emerging as a rapidly expanding data center destination, supported by hyperscale investments, power infrastructure development, and its strategic proximity to Singapore. Increasing investments in electricity supply and large-scale computing facilities are strengthening its potential to accommodate additional regional workloads. Other locations, including Surabaya and Bandung, are also contributing to geographic diversification through regional connectivity, enterprise hosting, and infrastructure redundancy.

Table of Contents (Partial) – Indonesia Data Center Industry

INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Accelerating Hyperscaler Cloud Region Roll-outs

4.2.2 Government Tax Incentives and Eased Foreign Ownership for Digital Infrastructure

4.2.3 Rising Internet and Mobile Data Consumption

4.2.4 Undersupply of Tier 3 and Tier 4 Capacity

4.2.5 Long-Term PLN Power Purchase Agreements Supporting AI-Ready Infrastructure

4.2.6 Batam Emerging as a Spill-Over Hub for Singapore Load Balancing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Grid Carbon Intensity and Sustainability Compliance Costs

4.3.2 Import Tariffs on Critical IT and Cooling Equipment

4.3.3 Permitting Complexity and Land Acquisition Challenges

4.3.4 Skilled Workforce Shortages for GPU-Dense Operations

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Data Center Size

5.1.1 Large

5.1.2 Massive

5.1.3 Medium

5.1.4 Mega

5.1.5 Small

5.2 By Tier Standard

5.2.1 Tier 1 and 2

5.2.2 Tier 3

5.2.3 Tier 4

5.3 By Data Center Type

5.3.1 Hyperscale / Self-Built

5.3.2 Enterprise / Edge

5.3.3 Colocation

5.4 By End User Industry

5.4.1 BFSI

5.4.2 IT and ITES

5.4.3 E-Commerce

5.4.4 Government

5.4.5 Manufacturing

5.4.6 Media and Entertainment

5.4.7 Telecom

5.4.8 Other End Users

5.5 By Hotspot

5.5.1 Jakarta

5.5.2 Batam

5.5.3 Rest of Indonesia

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 PT Telkom Data Ekosistem (NeutraDC)

6.4.2 PT DCI Indonesia

6.4.3 Amazon Web Services, Inc.

6.4.4 Alibaba Cloud

6.4.5 K2 Data Centers-Sinar Mas Land

6.4.6 and more

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MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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