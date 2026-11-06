CHAC team at the company exhibition booth

Visitors reviewing CHAC circuit breaker displays

CHAC presented MCB, MCCB, RCBO and custom distribution-box solutions at the 138th Canton Fair.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The global electrical industry is experiencing rapid transformation, driven by industrial automation, renewable energy adoption, and smart infrastructure development. Modern power distribution systems demand low-voltage electrical products that are reliable, modular, and energy-efficient.Trends such as smart grids, automation systems, and modular power solutions require MCB, MCCB, RCBO, RCCB custom production, AC contactors, and distribution box ODM provider solutions. Companies increasingly emphasize ISO9001 certified electrical products and CE/CB certified components to ensure safety, reliability, and compliance.CHAC, with 30-year electrical manufacturing experience, provides CHAC Electric ODM & OEM services, delivering custom electrical solutions and supporting large-scale electrical production for global major clients across industrial, commercial, and residential applications.138th Canton Fair: Exhibition Philosophy and ObjectivesThe 138th Canton Fair (China Import and Export Fair) is one of the world's largest trade exhibitions, emphasizing international trade promotion, technological innovation, and industrial collaboration. Its mission is to connect manufacturers, distributors, engineers, and buyers globally, enabling networking, product showcase, and business expansion.The fair highlights low-voltage electrical products, energy-efficient solutions, and automation systems, offering CHAC a platform to present its ISO9001 certified electrical products, custom electrical solutions, and strong manufacturing capacity to potential partners and industry professionals.At the exhibition, CHAC showcased its complete range of MCB, MCCB, RCBO, RCCB custom production, AC contactors, and distribution box ODM provider solutions, demonstrating technical expertise, product reliability, and project adaptability.CHAC Products and ApplicationsCHAC's products serve multiple sectors:MCB (Miniature Circuit Breakers): Essential protection for residential and commercial circuits.MCCB (Molded Case Circuit Breakers): Industrial-grade circuit protection for high-current applications.RCBO Custom Production: Combines residual current and overcurrent protection for specialized projects.AC Contactors: Automation and motor control for industrial machinery and energy systems.Distribution Box ODM Provider Solutions: Modular, scalable, and customizable for large-scale installations.Modular Electrical Components: Supports smart grids and energy-efficient industrial systems.With strong manufacturing capacity, CHAC delivers large-scale electrical products while maintaining ISO9001 certified electrical production and CE/CB certified components, ensuring global compliance and long-term reliability.Exhibition Highlights and CHAC ShowcaseAt the 138th Canton Fair, CHAC:Demonstrated advanced low-voltage electrical products supporting industrial automation and energy efficiency.Highlighted custom electrical solutions tailored for diverse project requirements.Engaged engineers, distributors, and industry leaders, emphasizing large-scale electrical production capabilities.Showcased MCB, MCCB, RCBO, RCCB custom production, AC contactors, and distribution box ODM provider solutions in real-world applications.Participation reaffirmed CHAC's position as a Top 10 global MCB ODM & OEM manufacturer, highlighting reliability, innovation, and international collaboration.Industry Impact and TrendsThe global focus on smart grids, automation, and renewable energy systems drives the need for custom low-voltage electrical solutions. CHAC meets these demands by offering:Custom electrical solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential applications.Large-scale electrical production capabilities for high-volume projects.ISO9001 certified electrical products and CE/CB certified components for safety and compliance.CHAC's approach positions the company as a trusted partner for global major clients, delivering efficient, safe, and reliable low-voltage electrical products for modern electrical systems.FAQ: Low-voltage electrical manufacturers & ODM/OEM solutionsQ1: What products does CHAC manufacture?Miniature circuit breakers (MCB), RCCB, molded case circuit breakers (MCCB), RCBO, AC contactors, distribution boxes, etc., are used in residential, commercial and industrial power distribution systems.Q2: What are CHAC Electric ODM & OEM services?We customize product designs, brand logos, and technical parameters according to customer needs, providing full-process customization from structural design and mold development to mass production.Q3: Why choose CHAC?We focus on OEM/ODM services for large B2B clients, do not operate our own brands, and do not target the retail market. Annual revenue exceeds 700 million RMB, annual production capacity exceeds 100 million units, and we hold ISO9001 and CE/CB certifications. We have partnered with numerous leading global electrical groups, including more than five of the world's top 20 electrical companies.Q4: Which industries use CHAC products?Residential, commercial, and industrial power distribution systems. Clients include leading electrical brands and large industrial purchasers in various countries/regions. Confidentiality agreements can be signed to ensure the security of customized solutions and business information.Q5: How does CHAC ensure product reliability?Through ISO9001 certified electrical production, advanced quality control, and rigorous testing at every stage.CHAC continues to lead in low-voltage electrical manufacturing, offering ISO9001 certified electrical products, custom electrical solutions, and strong manufacturing capacity for global major clients. The 138th Canton Fair demonstrated CHAC's commitment to innovation, reliability, and international collaboration, consolidating its role as a Top 10 global MCB ODM & OEM manufacturer.For more information on low-voltage electrical solutions, please visit the official website:Email:...

Chuangqi Electric

Zhejiang Chuangqi Electric Co., Ltd.

+86 57727888888

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138th Canton Fair: CHAC Low-Voltage Electrical Products and Custom Electrical Solutions News Provided By Zhejiang Ksion Co., Ltd November 06, 2026, 08:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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