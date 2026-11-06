Turkey Industrial Innovation: Strong Manufacturing Capacity And Custom Electrical Solutions By CHAC

Visitors at the CHAC circuit breaker display

CHAC team at the company exhibition booth

CHAC presented custom low-voltage electrical solutions and manufacturing capacity at the Turkey Industrial Expo.

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Turkey's industrial sector is experiencing rapid growth fueled by urbanization, industrial automation, and renewable energy adoption. Modern manufacturing and commercial projects demand low-voltage electrical products that are reliable, efficient, and compliant with international safety standards. Industries increasingly require custom electrical solutions that integrate seamlessly into large-scale electrical systems for both residential and industrial applications.Trends driving the Turkish electrical market include smart grid implementation, modular power distribution, and energy-efficient automation systems. Companies are seeking customizable MCB, MCCB, RCBO, RCCB custom production, AC contactors, and distribution box ODM provider solutions to support projects that require high performance, reliability, and safety.CHAC, leveraging 30-year electrical manufacturing experience, is well-positioned to meet these demands. With CHAC Electric ODM & OEM services and strong manufacturing capacity, CHAC provides ISO9001 certified electrical products and CE/CB certified electrical components that support large-scale electrical production for global major clients.Turkey Industrial Expo: Exhibition Philosophy and ImpactThe Turkey Industrial Expo is a leading trade event emphasizing industrial innovation, smart manufacturing, and sustainable energy solutions. Its purpose is to connect international suppliers, engineers, and industrial decision-makers, promoting cross-border collaborations and technological advancements.Exhibitors and attendees focus on discovering energy-efficient systems, modular low-voltage electrical products, and innovative automation solutions. The expo provides a platform to showcase CHAC's custom electrical solutions, large-scale production capabilities, and full portfolio of low-voltage electrical products to an international audience.At the expo, CHAC highlighted its MCB, MCCB, RCBO, RCCB custom production, AC contactors, and distribution box ODM provider solutions, demonstrating how its ISO9001 certified electrical products deliver safety, reliability, and compliance for global major clients.CHAC Products and ApplicationsCHAC provides solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial power distribution systems:MCB (Miniature Circuit Breakers): Protect circuits in residential and commercial environments.MCCB (Molded Case Circuit Breakers): Industrial-grade protection for high-current systems.RCBO Custom Production: Combines residual current and overcurrent protection for specialized applications.AC Contactors: Essential for automated machinery and industrial controls.Distribution Box ODM Provider Solutions: Modular, customizable for large-scale electrical projects.Modular Electrical Components: Enable flexible and scalable industrial and commercial systems.Through its strong manufacturing capacity, CHAC consistently delivers large-scale electrical products while maintaining quality and compliance with ISO9001, CE/CB, and CCC standards. This ensures reliability, efficiency, and safety across diverse applications worldwide.Exhibition Highlights and CHAC ShowcaseAt Turkey Industrial Expo, CHAC:Showcased innovative low-voltage electrical products aligned with industrial automation and energy efficiency trends.Demonstrated custom electrical solutions for modular and scalable applications.Engaged engineers, distributors, and industrial leaders to highlight large-scale electrical production capabilities.Presented MCB, MCCB, RCBO, RCCB custom production, AC contactors, and distribution box ODM provider solutions in real-world applications.CHAC's participation reinforced its status as a Top 10 global MCB ODM & OEM manufacturer, highlighting technical expertise, innovation, and global collaboration.Industry Impact and TrendsThe ongoing adoption of smart grids, industrial automation, and modular power distribution systems in Turkey underscores the need for reliable, customizable low-voltage electrical products. CHAC meets these demands by providing:Custom electrical solutions for diverse industrial, commercial, and residential applications.Large-scale electrical production capabilities ensuring efficiency and reliability.ISO9001 certified electrical products and CE/CB certified electrical components for global compliance.This approach positions CHAC as a trusted partner for global major clients, supporting industrial growth and energy-efficient solutions.FAQ: Low-voltage electrical manufacturers & ODM/OEM solutionsQ1: What products does CHAC manufacture?Miniature circuit breakers (MCB), RCCB, molded case circuit breakers (MCCB), RCBO, AC contactors, distribution boxes, etc., are used in residential, commercial and industrial power distribution systems.Q2: What are CHAC Electric ODM & OEM services?We customize product designs, brand logos, and technical parameters according to customer needs, providing full-process customization from structural design and mold development to mass production.Q3: Why choose CHAC?We focus on OEM/ODM services for large B2B clients, do not operate our own brands, and do not target the retail market. Annual revenue exceeds 700 million RMB, annual production capacity exceeds 100 million units, and we hold ISO9001 and CE/CB certifications. We have partnered with numerous leading global electrical groups, including more than five of the world's top 20 electrical companies.Q4: Which industries use CHAC products?Residential, commercial, and industrial power distribution systems. Clients include leading electrical brands and large industrial purchasers in various countries/regions. Confidentiality agreements can be signed to ensure the security of customized solutions and business information.Q5: How does CHAC ensure product reliability?Through ISO9001 certified electrical production, advanced quality control, and rigorous testing.CHAC continues to lead in low-voltage electrical manufacturing, providing ISO9001 certified electrical products, custom electrical solutions, and strong manufacturing capacity for global major clients. The Turkey Industrial Expo highlighted CHAC's commitment to innovation, reliability, and industrial growth, reinforcing its role as a Top 10 global MCB ODM & OEM manufacturer.For more information on low-voltage electrical solutions, please visit the official website:Email:...

Chuangqi Electric

Zhejiang Chuangqi Electric Co., Ltd.

+86 57727888888

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Turkey Industrial Innovation: Strong Manufacturing Capacity and Custom Electrical Solutions by CHAC News Provided By Zhejiang Ksion Co., Ltd November 06, 2026, 08:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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