PULIXIN Advances PET Sheet Manufacturing For Food And Industrial Packaging

SHANGHAI, SHANGHAI, CHINA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As global demand for versatile and reliable packaging materials continues to evolve, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) sheets are becoming increasingly important across food packaging, electronics, consumer goods, and industrial applications. Their combination of transparency, mechanical performance, and thermoforming adaptability makes PET a widely used material for manufacturers seeking practical packaging solutions. Against this industry background, PULIXIN continues to advance its PET sheet manufacturing capabilities, providing a range of PET plastic sheet rolls designed to meet different processing and application requirements.Established in Shanghai in 2009, Pulixin Packaging Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. specializes in the manufacturing and supply of PP, PS, and PET plastic sheets. With an industrial facility covering more than 20,000 square meters, multiple co-extrusion production lines, and annual production exceeding 40,000 metric tons across its product portfolio, the company serves customers in more than 55 countries. Its manufacturing development reflects a focus on material engineering, production consistency, and customized packaging solutions for international markets.PET Plastic Sheets Support Diverse Packaging ApplicationsPET is widely used in packaging manufacturing because of its optical clarity, dimensional stability, and suitability for thermoforming processes. Depending on the material structure and formulation, PET sheets can be processed into trays, containers, protective packaging, display components, and other formed products.For food packaging manufacturers, material clarity and forming performance are important considerations. Transparent PET sheets allow packaged products to remain visible while providing a practical material option for producing trays, lids, and containers. Consistent thickness and stable processing characteristics also help manufacturers maintain production efficiency during large-scale thermoforming operations.In industrial applications, PET sheets can serve different packaging and protective functions. Their mechanical properties and adaptability to different sheet structures make them suitable for applications requiring formed components, protective inserts, and packaging materials with specific surface characteristics.As packaging requirements become more diversified, manufacturers increasingly seek PET materials that can be adjusted according to product dimensions, processing equipment, and end-use conditions. This creates opportunities for specialized PET sheet manufacturers to provide more application-oriented material solutions.PULIXIN Expands Its PET Sheet Product RangePULIXIN offers several types of PET Plastic Sheet Roll products to address different requirements in thermoforming and packaging production. Its product portfolio includes standard PET sheets as well as specialized materials designed with particular surface or functional characteristics.Anti-Block PET Sheet is developed for applications where sheet handling and processing efficiency are important. Anti-blocking characteristics can help reduce unwanted adhesion between sheet surfaces, supporting smoother material separation during handling and subsequent processing.Silicone-Coated PET Sheet provides a specialized surface option for applications requiring particular release or surface performance characteristics. Coating technology allows manufacturers to consider additional functional requirements beyond the basic properties of conventional PET sheets.Anti-Fog APET Sheet Roll is another product category in the company's portfolio. Anti-fog properties are relevant to transparent packaging applications where condensation may affect product visibility. For food packaging manufacturers, maintaining clear visibility can be an important consideration when selecting materials for specific packaging environments.PULIXIN also supplies ESD PET Sheet Roll products for applications requiring static-control characteristics. In electronics packaging, electrostatic discharge can create risks for sensitive components. Appropriate static-dissipative materials can therefore play a role in packaging systems designed to reduce electrostatic-related risks.Other available products include GAG Plastic Sheet Roll, Gold PET Thermoforming Sheet, High Impact PET Sheet Roll, PET Anti-Scratch Sheet Roll, and PET/PE Laminated Sheet. These different material options allow buyers to evaluate PET sheet structures according to their intended applications, processing requirements, and performance expectations.Co-Extrusion Technology Supports Manufacturing ConsistencyManufacturing consistency is an important consideration in PET sheet production, particularly for customers operating continuous thermoforming lines. Variations in sheet thickness, surface quality, and material properties may affect forming performance and finished-product appearance.PULIXIN operates 12 PET, PP, and PS co-extruded production lines imported from Europe, together with two coating production lines. These manufacturing resources support the production of different plastic sheet materials and specialized surface treatments.Co-extrusion technology allows multiple polymer layers to be combined within a single sheet structure. Depending on the selected material configuration, multilayer construction can help manufacturers address specific requirements related to surface performance, material utilization, and application characteristics.For packaging manufacturers, the selection of a suitable sheet structure should consider more than the base polymer. Layer composition, thickness distribution, surface properties, and compatibility with thermoforming equipment can all influence production results.PULIXIN's manufacturing capabilities provide a foundation for developing PET sheet products with different configurations. Through production monitoring and material evaluation, the company focuses on maintaining consistent specifications and supporting customers with varying processing requirements.Quality Management and Material Compliance Remain Key PrioritiesQuality management plays an important role in the production and supply of plastic packaging materials. For PET sheet buyers, important evaluation factors may include material composition, thickness consistency, transparency, surface condition, mechanical properties, and processing stability.PULIXIN has established quality and compliance management practices supported by relevant certifications and testing systems. Its company information identifies ISO 9001 quality management, ISO 14001 environmental management, FSSC 22000 food safety management, EU RoHS, GRS, and HACCP among its certification and compliance credentials. The company also highlights SGS-related material traceability and safety assurance.For food packaging applications, material selection should be based on the intended contact conditions, applicable food-contact regulations, and supporting compliance documentation. Buyers should verify that the specific PET grade and finished packaging structure meet the requirements of their target markets.Similarly, industrial and electronics packaging applications may require additional testing or functional verification depending on the product being protected. Reviewing technical specifications and relevant documentation helps buyers determine whether a PET sheet is appropriate for a particular manufacturing process.By emphasizing quality management and material documentation, PULIXIN aims to support more transparent procurement and dependable cooperation with international customers.PET Sheets Meet Changing Requirements in Food and Industrial PackagingThe development of PET packaging materials is closely connected to changing requirements across different industries. Food packaging manufacturers increasingly consider transparency, forming efficiency, and material suitability when selecting sheet materials. Industrial buyers, meanwhile, may prioritize impact performance, surface protection, static-control properties, or compatibility with automated packaging processes.These requirements demonstrate why a single standard material specification may not be suitable for every application.For example, Anti-Fog APET Sheet Roll may be considered for transparent packaging applications where condensation management is relevant. ESD PET Sheet Roll is more closely associated with electronic component packaging, while PET Anti-Scratch Sheet Roll and High Impact PET Sheet Roll address different surface and mechanical performance considerations.Material selection should therefore begin with a clear understanding of the intended application, processing method, and required performance characteristics. Working with a manufacturer that offers multiple PET sheet configurations can help buyers compare available options more efficiently.PULIXIN Strengthens Its Global Packaging Material Supply CapabilitiesSince its establishment in 2009, PULIXIN has continued to develop its manufacturing infrastructure and international market presence. The company's development includes the establishment of specialized PET production capabilities and the formation of Desu Plastic Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. in 2021 to support further PET specialization and production development.Today, PULIXIN's PET, PP, and PS sheet products are supplied to customers across more than 55 countries, covering markets in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Asia. Its manufacturing scale, product diversity, and international distribution experience provide a foundation for serving packaging manufacturers with different sourcing requirements.Looking ahead, the continued development of PET sheet technology will remain relevant to manufacturers seeking adaptable materials for food packaging, electronics protection, and industrial applications. Through its range of PET Plastic Sheet Roll products, co-extrusion capabilities, and quality management practices, PULIXIN continues to support the changing material requirements of the global packaging industry.Official Website:

Pulixin Packaging Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Pulixin Packaging Materials (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

0086-21-58011255

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PULIXIN Advances PET Sheet Manufacturing for Food and Industrial Packaging News Provided By Globalso November 06, 2026, 08:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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