Genesis Research Group Launches Keystone IEGP Platform At ISPOR Europe 2026

Keystone IEGP Platform

Keystone screenshot

Sarah Alwardt

Genesis Research Group (Genesis) will launch Keystone, its modular platform for Integrated Evidence Generation Planning (IEGP), at ISPOR Europe 2026.

- Sarah Alwardt, PhD, Executive Vice President, RWE/HEORLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Built on Genesis's extensive experience developing value and evidence strategies and integrated evidence generation plans for global clients, Keystone enables life sciences organizations to connect value strategy, evidence, evidence gaps, prioritization, tactical planning and execution within a single, governed environment.Designed to support a living evidence strategy across the product lifecycle, the platform enables organizations to move beyond fragmented plans maintained across slide decks, spreadsheets and disconnected workstreams. Unlike traditional planning tools, it connects evidence, decisions and actions in a single digital workspace, helping teams maintain one product strategy, one evidence agenda and one set of shared priorities. The result is a coordinated, continuously managed process."Organizations are under increasing pressure to make evidence planning decisions earlier, coordinate across more functions, and meet evolving global evidence requirements," said Sarah Alwardt, PhD, Executive Vice President, RWE/HEOR at Genesis Research Group. "Keystone was developed to help teams align around a shared evidence agenda, prioritize the evidence that matters most, and connect evidence needs to actionable plans."The launch coincides with Genesis's featured HEOR Theater presentation at ISPOR Europe, How Early Is Early Enough? Rethinking Evidence Planning for Today's Global Access Challenges, presented by Priti Jhingran, PhD, Vice President, Head of HEOR Strategy & Partnerships, on Monday, November 9, from 12:45-1:15 PM. The session will explore how organizations can move from evidence planning as a periodic exercise to a continuous, structured process that supports cross-functional alignment, transparent decision-making and evidence strategies that remain responsive to evolving market access requirements.Visitors to Booth 211 can see Keystone in action, try EVID AITM, Genesis's full-spectrum evidence synthesis platform, or learn about RPRTM, its global payer and stakeholder engagement platform. They can also speak with Genesis experts about the latest developments in most-favored nation (MFN) pricing, HEOR, real-world evidence, and market access and pricing strategy.Genesis Research Group, an official ISPOR corporate partner, has contributed to 11 poster presentations in this year's scientific program, spanning artificial intelligence, health economics, market access, evidence synthesis and patient-centered outcomes research, with one poster recognized among the top 5% of research submissions to the event.Attendees are also invited to join Genesis for a complimentary reception at Booth 211 from 5:00-6:00 PM on Monday, November 9.To schedule a meeting or learn more about Keystone, visit Booth 211 at ISPOR Europe or visit Genesisrg.

Richard Chumbley

Genesis Research Group

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Genesis Research Group launches Keystone IEGP Platform at ISPOR Europe 2026 News Provided By Genesis Research Group November 06, 2026, 08:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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