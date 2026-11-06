Business Reporter: From Ore To Value

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) How Hexagon is unlocking the value of critical minerals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Dave Goddard, Mining Division President at Hexagon talks about how Hexagon connects digital technologies across the mining value chain, helping operators improve efficiency, recover more value and make better decisions in real time. Every smartphone depends on raw commodities, from copper in its electrical connections to minerals used in its components. However, extracting these essential materials is a complex, capital-intensive undertaking. A mine is a long-term investment, often requiring around 15 years before returns begin to materialise through dividends. Once operational, the challenge is to coordinate a vast, interconnected supply chain, moving enormous volumes of ore from extraction to processing and onward to customers.At Codelco's Radomiro Tomic copper mine, each of the one hundred trucks can haul 300 metric tonnes of materials at a time, carrying 1,500 kilograms of copper. As a mine is a complex and volatile supply chain with leaks and uncertainty regarding equipment and geological models, coordinating it is challenging. Hexagon addresses this challenge by leveraging state-of-the art computing, satellite positioning and communications technologies. Its solutions provide real-time visibility across mining workflows, helping teams identify bottlenecks, anticipate problems and take corrective action in real time before small disruptions become costly setbacks. Even a one per cent improvement in efficiency can translate into substantial financial gains when applied across a large-scale mining operation. Improving ore recovery alone can potentially generate tens of millions of dollars in additional value.Hexagon's solutions span an operations portfolio that streamlines a day in the mine, a resource optimisation portfolio that optimises the net present value of the asset in the ground, and a safety portfolio that helps protect mine workers and equipment.To learn more about how Hexagon's collaboration with Codelco in Chile is enhancing visibility, watch the video.About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Fortune, USA Today, Wired, Independent, Die Welt and Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About HexagonHexagon is the global leader in measurement technologies. Our precision measurement, positioning, and autonomous solutions transform the world's most vital industries. From aerospace & defence, automotive, construction, general manufacturing to mining and more, we provide the confidence that customers rely on to build, navigate, and innovate.Learn more at

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Business Reporter: From ore to value News Provided By Business Reporter November 06, 2026, 08:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Technology



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