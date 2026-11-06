Chaos At Danapur Hospital As Families Of Slain Criminals Clash With Police Over Maner Encounter

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 6 (IANS) Tension prevailed at Danapur Sub-Divisional Hospital in Patna district on Friday after family members of three criminals killed in a police encounter at Maner clashed with police personnel while demanding to see the bodies.

The situation escalated when relatives allegedly identified a man at the hospital as the person who had informed the police about the criminals' whereabouts. The agitated crowd accused him of tipping off the police and assaulted him. Police personnel intervened and rescued the man after considerable effort.

The encounter had taken place around 4.30 a.m. near Sherpur Ganga Ghat under Maner police station in Patna district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as J.P. Yadav, a resident of New Tarachak under Danapur police station; Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Ganghara under Shahpur police station; and Bablu Kumar, a resident of Suarmarwa in Maner.

After learning that the bodies had been brought to Danapur hospital, family members of the three men reached the premises and insisted on seeing them. Some relatives even approached the ambulances carrying the bodies, triggering heated arguments with the police.

Danapur SDPO Ajit Kumar reached the hospital after receiving information about the trouble, but the agitated relatives refused to listen to him. Amid the commotion, the bodies remained inside the ambulances for quite some time.

According to Patna SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma, the encounter lasted around 20 minutes. The criminals allegedly fired 24 rounds at the police team, while the police retaliated with 18 rounds.

Maner SHO Rajnish Kumar also sustained an injury after a bullet fired by the criminals grazed his arm. The SSP said the three men were wanted in connection with the murder of a PACS president in Maner on the day of Durgashtami.

All three had criminal records and were allegedly involved in several cases. However, the families have questioned the police version of the encounter.

Ramashish Yadav, brother of J.P. Yadav, claimed that his brother was not named in the PACS president's murder case. Similarly, Rajesh Sharma's brother said he had spoken to him as recently as Thursday evening, raising questions about the circumstances leading to the incident.

The allegations by the families have added to the tension surrounding the incident. Police are investigating the encounter as well as the assault on the man at the hospital.