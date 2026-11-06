Vertiv Simplifies High-Density AI Infrastructure Deployment Across Data Center Environments
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The new VertivTM SmartIT platform is a pre-engineered AI infrastructure solution based on NVIDIA MGXTM and OCP ORV3 architecture Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The scalable solution supports deployment in existing enterprise facilities, new builds, commercial spaces, colocation and hyperscale environments without redesign Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today introduced the VertivTM SmartIT solution, a pre-engineered architecture designed to simplify high-density AI deployments for enterprises, research institutions and colocation providers across existing facilities and new data centers. Previously deployed with NVIDIA to support the NVIDIA DGXTM GB300, the highest-performing, largest-scale AI system available for enterprises, the VertivTM SmartIT solution integrates rack infrastructure, DC power conversion and distribution, direct-to-chip liquid cooling, in-rack cooling distribution and monitoring in a factory-validated design. By integrating and validating these systems before shipment, VertivTM SmartIT helps reduce on-site integration complexity and connects to facility power and cooling infrastructure. The solution is available now for AI deployments globally. “AI is fundamentally changing the demands placed on data center infrastructure, requiring closer coordination across power, cooling and IT systems to support increasingly complex workloads,” said Scott Armul, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Vertiv.“VertivTM SmartIT reflects our approach to solving that challenge by bringing these disciplines together in a factory-validated architecture. By combining Vertiv's expertise across critical infrastructure, we're helping customers simplify deployment, build greater consistency into their AI environments and establish a foundation that can evolve alongside their computing needs.” VertivTM SmartIT helps customers address key deployment challenges, including: Deployment timelines compress: Factory validation replaces on-site integration, limiting the commissioning scope to facility connections.
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Multi-vendor coordination is reduced: Customers benefit from a single order, one partner and one architecture spanning rack, power, cooling and monitoring.
Existing spaces become AI-ready: Brownfield enterprise facilities and Class A commercial buildings can support AI-class density without full reconstruction.
Scalability becomes repeatable: The same building block supports growth from single rack to multi-rack deployments, without redesign between phases.
Operational visibility increases: Integrated leak detection, automated response and continuous monitoring provide visibility from rack to site, with these capabilities built into the solution from day one rather than assembled from separate vendor tools.
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