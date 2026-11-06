Vertiv Simplifies High-Density AI Infrastructure Deployment Across Data Center Environments

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Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today introduced the VertivTM SmartIT solution, a pre-engineered architecture designed to simplify high-density AI deployments for enterprises, research institutions and colocation providers across existing facilities and new data centers.

Previously deployed with NVIDIA to support the NVIDIA DGXTM GB300, the highest-performing, largest-scale AI system available for enterprises, the VertivTM SmartIT solution integrates rack infrastructure, DC power conversion and distribution, direct-to-chip liquid cooling, in-rack cooling distribution and monitoring in a factory-validated design. By integrating and validating these systems before shipment, VertivTM SmartIT helps reduce on-site integration complexity and connects to facility power and cooling infrastructure. The solution is available now for AI deployments globally.

“AI is fundamentally changing the demands placed on data center infrastructure, requiring closer coordination across power, cooling and IT systems to support increasingly complex workloads,” said Scott Armul, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Vertiv.“VertivTM SmartIT reflects our approach to solving that challenge by bringing these disciplines together in a factory-validated architecture. By combining Vertiv's expertise across critical infrastructure, we're helping customers simplify deployment, build greater consistency into their AI environments and establish a foundation that can evolve alongside their computing needs.”

VertivTM SmartIT helps customers address key deployment challenges, including:

Multi-vendor coordination is reduced: Customers benefit from a single order, one partner and one architecture spanning rack, power, cooling and monitoring. Existing spaces become AI-ready: Brownfield enterprise facilities and Class A commercial buildings can support AI-class density without full reconstruction. Scalability becomes repeatable: The same building block supports growth from single rack to multi-rack deployments, without redesign between phases. Operational visibility increases: Integrated leak detection, automated response and continuous monitoring provide visibility from rack to site, with these capabilities built into the solution from day one rather than assembled from separate vendor tools.

Factory validation replaces on-site integration, limiting the commissioning scope to facility connections.

VertivTM SmartIT is a scalable, pre-engineered infrastructure platform for high-density AI deployments, supporting NVIDIA GB300 NVL72, NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72, NVIDIA DGXTM Rubin NVL8 and NVIDIA HGXTM Rubin NVL8 on NVIDIA MGXTM and Open Compute Project (OCP) ORV3 architectures.

Designed to scale from a single rack to multi-rack deployments, it enables customers to deploy and expand AI infrastructure within a common architecture while integrating power, cooling, monitoring and controls. Built-in monitoring, leak detection and support for Redfish, SNMP and Modbus simplify operations, while VertivTM Global Services supports deployment, commissioning and lifecycle management.

Vertiv SmartIT can be deployed as part of a broader Vertiv infrastructure architecture, with complementary solutions extending integration and management capabilities beyond the rack. VertivTM SmartRun extends integration across the row, while VertivTM rack power distribution units (rPDU) provide power distribution and monitoring. VertivTM Unify provides integrated monitoring, analytics and controls across power and thermal infrastructure, including leak detection and coordinated response control. Together, these solutions help customers scale from individual VertivTM SmartIT deployments to larger AI environments.

Vertiv showcased a VertivTM SmartIT with a NVIDIA HGXTM Rubin NVL8 demo unit during NVIDIA GTC Berlin in October, demonstrating an integrated infrastructure architecture designed to support NVIDIA DGX Rubin NVL8 deployments, enabling customers to start at the right scale and expand within a common infrastructure architecture as AI demand grows.

For more information about the VertivTM SmartIT and Vertiv's growing portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services, visit Vertiv.