India Joins Ibero-American Conference As Associate Observer In Madrid

Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita met Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares on the sidelines of the 30th Summit of the Ibero-American Conference in Madrid, where discussions centred on ways to strengthen bilateral relations. India's participation in the Ibero-American Conference as an Associate Observer reflects its interest in expanding engagement with the wider Ibero-American community. The Conference comprises 22 member countries, including 19 from Latin America and three from Europe, namely Spain, Portugal and Andorra. It also has 12 Associate Observers and 20 Consultative Observers.

Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Sharing details of the interaction in a post on X on Friday, Margherita said,“Delighted to be welcomed by Foreign Minister of Spain José Manuel Albares as India joins the Ibero-American Conference as Associate Observer. Look forward to strengthening our ties with the Ibero-American community.”

Bilateral Meetings on the Sidelines

On Thursday, Margherita held a meeting with Colombia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Omar Bula Escobar, on the sidelines of the summit. The discussions covered cooperation in areas such as trade, education, health, culture and multilateral fora.“Pleased to interact with H.E. Mr. Omar Bula Escobar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia. The interaction focused on strengthening cooperation in trade, culture, education, health and multilateral fora,” MoS Margherita wrote on X following the meeting.

He also met Bolivia's Foreign Minister, Hector Francisco Huanca. The two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation and spoke about regional and global issues of mutual interest. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Spain said, "Hon'ble Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Pabitra Margherita, had productive interactions with H.E. Mr. Omar Bula Escobar, Foreign Minister of Colombia, and H.E. Mr. Hector Francisco Huanca, Foreign Minister of Bolivia, on the sidelines of the 30th Ibero-American Summit in Madrid. The discussions focused on strengthening respective bilateral cooperation, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and exploring avenues for closer engagement within the framework of the Ibero-American Conference."

India's Gratitude for Associate Status

Earlier on Wednesday, the MoS expressed India's gratitude to the Latin American community for accepting the country as an Associate Observer at the Ibero-American Conference. Margherita made the remarks during the Ministerial Dialogue with Associate and Consultative Observers, hosted by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares. In a post on X, he wrote, "Pleased to deliver India's remarks at the Ministerial Dialogue with Associate and Consultative Observers hosted by Foreign Minister of Spain, Jose Manuel Albares. Conveyed India's gratitude to the Latin-American community for welcoming India as an Associate Observer." (ANI)

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