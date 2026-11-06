Clash Erupts Outside Bihar Hospital After Three Criminals Killed In Encounter

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 6 (ANI): A clash broke out between police personnel and family members of the three alleged criminals killed in an encounter with police in Bihar's Patna district on Friday, outside Danapur Subdivisional Hospital. The police resorted to a lathi charge to bring the situation under control. Heavy police deployment is outside the hospital following the incident. RJD MP Misa Bharti also arrived at the hospital after the clash. She also talked with the family members of the accused.

Encounter Near Ganga River

The encounter took place early Friday near the Ganga River in Sherpur under the Maner police station area during a joint operation by the Patna Special Task Force (STF) and Patna Police. Three alleged criminals were killed in the exchange of fire, while Maner Station House Officer (SHO) Rajnish Kumar sustained a bullet injury to his left hand. Patna SSP Kartik Kumar Sharma had said police received information that the suspects, who had previous criminal records, were allegedly planning a major incident in Sherpur.

Details of Police Operation

When the police team reached the location, the suspects opened fire, following which police retaliated. Speaking to ANI, Sharma said,“Police were preparing for operations as part of crime prevention. During this, the STF and the district police force were conducting operations in different areas. We received information that some criminals, who had a previous criminal history, had arrived here and were planning to carry out a major incident in Sherpur.”

He said the suspects opened fire when the police team reached the location, and the SHO was injured in the retaliation.“When the police team reached this place, the criminals started firing. They were firing rapidly. During this, the Maner SHO and his team got out of their vehicle and retaliated. A bullet grazed the Maner SHO and passed through his uniform. The criminals also fired at other personnel,” he said.

Post-Encounter Aftermath

Sharma said three suspects were found injured after the exchange of fire and were taken to hospital, where they were declared dead.“When the police retaliated, some people were injured. After the firing stopped, the police moved forward and found three people lying injured. All three were sent to hospital for treatment, where we were informed that they had died. Further action is underway, and the post-mortem will be conducted with videography,” he said.

The SSP said weapons were recovered from the deceased and that they had previous criminal records. He added that they were allegedly involved in a murder in Maner on Ashtami and were wanted in that case. They were also wanted in several cases in areas including Danapur and Shahpur. Sharma said,“The police fired 18 rounds, while the criminals fired more than 24 rounds. All three individuals have been declared dead.” Police recovered two pistols, one country-made firearm and several empty cartridges from the encounter site. (ANI)

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