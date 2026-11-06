Punjab Faces Political Heat Over Anti-Drug Activist Jhota's Death

Post-Mortem of Anti-Drug Activist

Nearly a month after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead in Mansa, his body was brought to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh for a post-mortem examination. Speaking to ANI outside the hospital, Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) leader Surjit Singh Bhura delivered a sharp critique of the state government over their security. Bhura claimed that the family's demands include the resignation of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Director General of Police (DGP), refuting that they demand compensation. "While his body was being brought here, there was a convoy of 100 police personnel. But when he was calling for attention in Mansa, no one listened to him. Depending on when the post-mortem concludes, the cremation will be done either today or tomorrow. Last rites will not be done after 5 pm. The demands of his family include the resignation of the CM and the DGP. The demand for money and a job was from committee members, not the family. Parvinder Singh Jhota's father has given up food and water until the SSP is transferred. We have urged the public to defeat the current CM in the upcoming elections. Parvinder Singh Jhota's death has awakened the people of Punjab," Bhura said.

Political Controversy and Security Concerns

Anti-drug activist Parminder Singh Jhota was shot by a medical shop owner, who later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a hospital on October 13. The incident has ignited a political firestorm in the state, with opposition parties attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led government over the alleged failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of Punjab's drive against drugs. Following his death, Jhota's father had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister to ensure the security of his grandchildren, alleging that the Punjab government failed to protect his son. His father said that the family had not received protection from the state government and that his grandchildren were now also facing a threat. "The Punjab government did not provide him with any security. Nobody protected us. Now, even my grandchildren are at risk. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Minister to make arrangements for my grandchildren's security," he said.

Opposition Criticism and Family Allegations

Opposition leaders, including Former Punjab Congress president Raja Warring, Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over the law and order situation and its anti-drug campaign. Parminder Singh Jhota's mother has earlier alleged that her son frequently expressed fear for his life, claiming that he had many enemies who wanted him killed, and demanded severe punishment for the drug mafia in the state. Speaking to ANI, she further claimed that the police did not even inform the family about the incident. She further held Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann responsible for her son's death, recalling that she used to advise her son not to step out of the house. "The police didn't even inform us when he died. He used to say I have many enemies, and they will get me killed. The drug mafia should be hanged, and they should be shot dead. And what Bhagwant Mann says-that the war against drugs will eradicate everything - he had my son killed. I used to ask my son not to go outside..." said Jhota's mother. (ANI)

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