Ayodhya Deepotsav 2024: Spiritual Significance Of 33 Lakh Lamps

Spiritual Significance of Ayodhya Deepotsav

Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya Ji Maharaj, a torchbearer of the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi tradition and head of Premeshwar Dham in Kanpur, said this year's Deepotsav in Ayodhya holds special astrological and spiritual significance. Under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, 33 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on the banks of the Saryu for the tenth Deepotsav.

"When Lord Ram returned in the Treta Yuga, Ayodhya was lit with lamps. Today, at the tenth Deepotsav, Yogi Ji's efforts have made the same Ayodhya a messenger of light to the world. But the true success of this Deepotsav will come when the lamp of Ram's ideals is lit in every Indian heart," the Jagadguru said.

Astrological Connections and Deities

The Jagadguru explained that Sanatan tradition speaks of 33 koti, or 33 kinds, of deities: 12 Adityas, 8 Vasus, 11 Rudras and 2 Ashwini Kumaras. The 12 Adityas are forms of the Sun itself.

"In the city of Suryavanshi Lord Ram, on a Diwali that falls on Sunday, the Sun's day, 33 lakh lamps for 33 koti deities is not a coincidence but a divine sign," he said. "Lord Ram defeated ten-headed Ravana. The lamp lit in Ayodhya ten years ago now spreads its light in all ten directions," he added.

Call for Meditation

Carrying forward the Maharishi tradition, the Jagadguru appealed to devotees in India and abroad to light one lamp and meditate on Lord Ram for one minute during the lighting ceremony in Ayodhya. "The outer lamp is meaningful only when the inner lamp of meditation is lit," he said.

Jagadguru Swami Satishacharya ji is the head of Premeshwar Dham in Kalyanpur, Kanpur. He was conferred the title of Jagadguru by the Nirvani, Nirmohi and Digambar Akharas, and carries forward the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi tradition.

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