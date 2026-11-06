Spam Calls In India Drop By 99 Percent Following Government Measures

Drastic Reduction in Spam Calls

Daily spam calls in the country have fallen by 99 per cent from about 3.5 crore a day earlier, according to government sources, who said the telecom ecosystem's anti-fraud systems are now delivering results at scale. The government has also disconnected around 55-56 lakh mobile numbers through the Department of Telecommunications' (DoT) Sanchar Saathi initiative as part of its efforts to address spam calls and strengthen protection against telecom-related fraud.

Enhanced Caller Identification and Security

Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) is now in place, allowing all 4G and above subscribers to see the name of the caller. The facility is aimed at helping mobile users identify incoming callers, while the wider anti-fraud framework is being strengthened through coordination between telecom operators, banks and law enforcement agencies.

The Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) now has about 1,600-1,800 stakeholders on board, including banks, law enforcement agencies (LEAs), telecom operators and financial institutions. The platform brings together different stakeholders as part of the government's efforts to tackle digital and financial fraud. Officials said, "On cyber security and securing the interests of our customers, we are front line."

Combating Financial Fraud

Another key measure is the Financial Fraud Risk Indicator (FRI), which has been mandated by the Reserve Bank of India for all financial institutions. Through this system, crores of bank accounts have been flagged, helping prevent fraudulent transactions before they could take place. Government sources said fraud worth nearly Rs 6,500 crore has been stopped before it could occur through the use of the indicator.

Officials also credited citizens for the growing adoption of the Sanchar Saathi initiative. The Sanchar Saathi portal has recorded nearly 35 crore hits, while its mobile application has been downloaded about 3.5 to 4 crore times. The government has maintained that protecting telecom users and strengthening cyber security remain key priorities. "We will not compromise on that," an official said, referring to the government's stance on telecom cyber security.

The figures indicate the scale of the government's ongoing efforts through number disconnections, caller identification and coordination with financial institutions to tackle spam calls and prevent digital financial fraud. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)