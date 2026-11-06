Uzbekistan's Fergana Region, Switzerland Discuss Investment And Trade Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Fergana region and Switzerland discussed expanding investment cooperation and trade ties, with a focus on agriculture, pharmaceutical production, textiles, and industrial development, at a meeting in Fergana on November 5.

According to the Fergana regional administration, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Switzerland's Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Simone Giger.

The parties reviewed opportunities to implement joint investment projects, strengthen trade and economic relations, and expand cooperation across several sectors.

Particular attention was given to agriculture, exports of fruit and vegetable products, pharmaceuticals and manufacturing, including the textile industry. The discussions also covered professional training, attracting Swiss companies and investment to the region, and strengthening interregional ties.

Giger highlighted Fergana's natural landscapes, handicraft traditions, cultural life and economic potential, noting the region's opportunities for further cooperation.

Moreover, the parties discussed the significance of international credit ratings assigned to Fergana by Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, which the regional administration said could help improve its investment appeal and expand opportunities for international partnerships.

Currently, six enterprises with Swiss capital operate in the Fergana region. Investment totaling $35 million was attracted through joint projects with Switzerland in 2026, while bilateral trade turnover reached $2.1 million.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to explore new areas of mutually beneficial cooperation and maintain regular dialogue to advance joint initiatives.