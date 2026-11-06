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President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Attend Opening Of Non-Alcoholic Beverage Production Facility In Jabrayil District (PHOTO)


Date: 2026-11-06 03:47:16

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. On November 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of a non-alcoholic beverage production facility operated by Sunbeverage LLC in the Jabrayil district.

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Trend News Agency

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