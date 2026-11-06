ADNOC, Gujarat Energy Ink Deal For 4 Million Tonnes Of LNG Supply

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)ADNOC has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with India's Gujarat Energy Ltd to supply liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the international gas portfolio of XRG, ADNOC's international investment arm, ADNOC said on November 6.

The agreement provides for the delivery of up to 4 million tonnes of LNG over a 10-year period starting in 2028. It marks the first sale of LNG from XRG's international portfolio and represents ADNOC's fifth LNG supply agreement in India.

Rashid Al Mazrouei, ADNOC's Chief Marketing & Origination Officer (LNG), said:“This agreement with Gujarat Energy strengthens ADNOC's long-standing energy partnership with customers in India. It represents the first sale of molecules from XRG's international portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to delivering reliable, long-term LNG supplies. Through our integrated LNG marketing and trading platform, we are connecting our growing international portfolio with customers in key regions across the global markets, while providing India with reliable, flexible and long-term LNG supplies.”

The deal further expands ADNOC's global LNG marketing and trading operations, following the launch of its platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market in July 2026. The platform has secured supply agreements with Japan's INPEX, Thailand's Gulf Group and India's Gujarat Energy, strengthening the company's presence in major Asian LNG markets.

ADNOC aims to reach 47 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of marketable LNG beyond 2030, positioning itself among the world's leading LNG suppliers.

The agreement also marks a step forward in XRG's development as an integrated international gas and LNG business. Through ADNOC's global marketing and trading platform, the deal will connect LNG supplies from XRG-owned assets outside the Gulf with demand in India, expanding the company's access to international markets.

ADNOC in July 2026 launched a global liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing and trading platform in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), combining the marketing activities of ADNOC Gas and XRG with the trading capabilities of ADNOC Trading into an integrated commercial platform.



Designed to enhance flexibility and shipping optionality, the move supports ADNOC Gas' expanding LNG portfolio, including Ruwais LNG, and XRG's international gas and infrastructure growth, while strengthening customer access globally. The platform will enhance ADNOC and XRG's ability to manage a growing and diverse LNG portfolio, building on ADNOC's five-decade track record as a trusted LNG supplier.

Targeting 47 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of combined marketable LNG by 2035, the platform will rank among the leading global LNG players, scaling up ADNOC and XRG's capacity to optimize a growing and diverse LNG portfolio and reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a global energy trading center.