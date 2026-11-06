Dew:Era, A Skincare Brand Built From Millions Of Real Skincare Reviews In Korea, Launches In The U.S. On Amazon

A two-step facial film mask, a cream followed by a clear gel film, from the team behind Beauty Kurly, Korea's premium beauty platform

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dew:Era has launched in the United States on Amazon with two products: the Glow 5X ToningTM 2 Step Facial Film Mask and the Hydro 5X HyalcoreTM 2 Step Facial Film Mask.Dew:Era was built from millions of real skincare reviews on Beauty Kurly, Korea's premium beauty platform, and then tested in clinical studies. More than 3.5 million Beauty Kurly shoppers have bought from the platform since its launch.Two steps, for nights that are already fullEach mask is a two-step routine. Step 1 is a nourishing cream. Step 2 is a clear gel film that keeps it there. Sheet masks start drying in minutes. The film does not drip and does not dry.Faces are not flat, and masks should not be either. The film is cut in two for a closer fit, with one piece for the eye area and one for the mouth area. Peel it off after 20 to 30 minutes, with no need to rinse. Use it as the last step before bed."There is no shortage of skincare made with good ingredients. So why does so little of it reach my skin?" said Sophie Kim, Founder and CEO of Kurly. "What I kept finding was my own complaint: I don't have time for ten steps, and the steps I do have time for don't seem to change anything. Dewy in 20 minutes. That is the entire promise."Two masks, two skin needsGLOW 5X TONING is for skin that looks dull by afternoon. Step 1 is a vitamin-capsule lightweight cream for a glowing, even-looking finish. Dewy in 20 minutes. Glowing right after.HYDRO 5X HYALCORE is for skin that feels tight, dry or stressed. Step 1 is a panthenol-infused rich cream. Dewy in 20 minutes. Still dewy tomorrow.The 5X in each name stands for five key ingredients. Both masks were designed with Dew:Era's Chief Dermatologist.Clinically tested (see the footnote for source)1. GLOW: 17% more glow, right after just one use.2. GLOW: The film seals the cream in, so more of it actually sinks in: 112.4% vs. 53.3% with cream alone.3. GLOW: No irritation reactions in a single patch test (n=32).4. HYDRO: 92% of moisture still there at 24 hours.Every number here comes from clinical studies at independent labs in Korea (May 2026), with details in each footnote. Dew:Era only puts a number on what it has measured.AvailabilityDew:Era GLOW 5X TONING and HYDRO 5X HYALCORE 2 STEP FACIAL FILM MASKS are available on Amazon in the U.S.:About Dew:EraDew:Era is a skincare brand from Kurly, built from millions of real skincare reviews on Beauty Kurly, Korea's premium beauty platform. The brand finds the real concerns inside millions of customer reviews, builds its own ingredients on scientific evidence, and shares its results honestly, with objective data.Learn more atClinical Study Data Sources:1. Skin glow (SGU) improved an average of 17%, measured right after a single use of the cream and mask together. mariedm Co., Ltd. Skin Research Center, IRB MDSRC-2600PR-47, May 2026, n=20 women, ages 45 to 60. Epidermis (stratum corneum) only. Individual results may vary.2. Average improvement in the amount absorbed, 30 minutes after one use, cream and mask vs. cream alone. SUNJIN Clinical Research Center, n=20, May 2026. Epidermis (stratum corneum) only. Individual results may vary.3. Korea Institute of Dermatological Sciences, May 2026, n=32 with sensitive skin, 24-hour occlusive patch, ICDRG scoring. Individual results may vary.4. Measured on the inner forearm, right after and 24 hours after a single use of the cream and mask together, versus an untreated site. mariedm Co., Ltd. Skin Research Center, IRB MDSRC-2600PR-48, May 2026, n=20 women, ages 37 to 60. Epidermis (stratum corneum) only. Individual results may vary.

Kim Soo Jin

Kurly Global, Inc. (Dew:Era)

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Dew:Era, a Skincare Brand Built From Millions of Real Skincare Reviews in Korea, Launches in the U.S. on Amazon News Provided By TP Studio November 06, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail



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