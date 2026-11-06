Iqibla To Showcase Purpose-Built Hajj Technology Ecosystem At Hajjconfex 2026 In Jeddah

See Us at Hajjconfex 2026

Hajj band 2

Makkah Memo

Zikr Ring Hajj edition

iQIBLA Brand LOGO

Leading Muslim tech brand unveils HajjBand 2, Makkah Memo, and Zikr smart ring lineup, redefining pilgrim safety, spiritual focus, and lasting memories

JEDDAH, JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iQIBLA, the world's leading Muslim technology brand, today announced its participation in the 6th Hajj Conference and Exhibition (Hajjconfex 2026), taking place from November 8 to 11 at the Jeddah Superdome. Under the theme "Technology That Cares for Your Hajj," iQIBLA will present its comprehensive ecosystem of smart devices purpose-built for pilgrims - including the all-new HajjBand 2 wristband, the Makkah Memo digital keepsake, and the award-winning smart Zikr Ring series.

A Landmark Stage for Pilgrim Innovation

Hajjconfex 2026, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and under the slogan "From Makkah to the World," is the premier global platform connecting Hajj and Umrah service providers, government entities, and technology innovators. This year's edition features over 15 specialized zones and programs, bringing together decision-makers from across the global pilgrimage industry - from pilgrimage affairs offices and travel operators to healthcare providers and smart-city solution partners.

For iQIBLA, the exhibition represents a strategic milestone in deepening its commitment to the Middle East market. As Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 sets an ambitious target of welcoming 30 million Umrah pilgrims annually by 2030, technology has become central to delivering a safe, seamless, and spiritually enriching pilgrimage experience. iQIBLA's participation underscores the brand's local roots - with its brand and marketing hub based in Saudi Arabia - and its dedication to co-developing solutions that address the real needs of pilgrims and service providers.

"Participating in Hajjconfex is a defining moment for iQIBLA. Saudi Arabia is not just our market - it is our home and our inspiration. Every product we build begins with a question: how can technology help a pilgrim focus on what truly matters? At this year's exhibition, we are proud to demonstrate that faith and innovation can walk hand in hand, helping millions of pilgrims from around the world perform their rites with greater peace, safety, and devotion."

- Jack shao iQIBLA CEO

Purpose-Built Products for the Pilgrimage Journey

At the iQIBLA booth, visitors will experience a full suite of smart technologies designed exclusively for the pilgrimage journey:

HajjBand 2 - Smart Wristband for Pilgrims

The next-generation HajjBand is engineered for the unique physical and logistical challenges of the pilgrimage. Key features include:

-Health Alerts: Continuous monitoring with built-in health alerts to safeguard pilgrim well-being during physically demanding rituals

-Smart Group Management: Enables group leaders and pilgrimage operators to monitor and coordinate pilgrims in real time

-7-Day Continuous Tracking: Designed to last the entire pilgrimage duration on a single charge

-Automated Tawaf & Sa'i Counting: Precision sensors automatically count circuits of Tawaf (circumambulation of the Kaaba) and Sa'i (walking between Safa and Marwa), freeing pilgrims to focus on spirituality rather than manual counting

-Return-to-Camp Guidance: Built-in navigation helps pilgrims easily find their way back to their accommodation or camp

Makkah Memo - Your ID. Your Guide. Your Precious Memories, Forever.

A beautifully crafted digital card that serves three lifelong purposes for every pilgrim:

-Personal & Group Information: Stores pilgrim identification and group details for added safety, easy communication, and streamlined support

-Hajj Journey Guide: Interactive guidance through each ritual and milestone of the pilgrimage, step by step

-Your Hajj Keepsake: A timeless memento that preserves the spiritual journey forever - a cherished reminder of a lifetime pilgrimage

Zikr Smart Ring Series

Building on the success of the world's best-selling smart Zikr Ring - with over 3 million units sold worldwide - iQIBLA will showcase its latest Zikr Ring lineup, including the Jood 3 series: the world's first smart Zikr Ring with a built-in Qibla direction finder. During Hajj, these rings allow pilgrims to perform dhikr (remembrance of Allah) discreetly and conveniently, with programmable prayer time reminders and automatic tasbih counting. Weighing just a few grams and rated IP67 waterproof, the rings are comfortable to wear throughout the day and night.

Rooted in Faith, Powered by Innovation

Founded in 2021, iQIBLA has rapidly grown into a global faith-tech leader, serving over 5 million Muslims worldwide across more than 100 countries. With its brand and marketing hub in Saudi Arabia and a robust R&D center in China staffed by over 100 engineers, iQIBLA combines deep cultural understanding of Muslim needs with cutting-edge wearable technology.

The brand's flagship companion app, iQIBLA Life, has surpassed 1 million downloads worldwide, offering accurate prayer times, Qibla direction, Quran listening, and tasbih tracking - all designed to make daily worship easier and more meaningful for Muslims everywhere.

As part of its commitment to expanding its regional footprint, iQIBLA is actively seeking regional distributors, pilgrimage operators, and strategic partners. Booth visitors are invited to explore partnership opportunities and join "the iQIBLA family" - becoming part of a global movement to bring technology with purpose to Muslim communities worldwide.

Visit iQIBLA at Hajjconfex 2026 - Jeddah Superdome, November 8–11, 2026. Booth location: [Booth No. U44, HALL2]. Experience the future of Hajj technology firsthand.

Hanson li

iQIBLA LLC

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iQIBLA to Showcase Purpose-Built Hajj Technology Ecosystem at Hajjconfex 2026 in Jeddah News Provided By Umeox Innovation November 06, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion, Travel & Tourism Industry



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