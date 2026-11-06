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Highlighting Quality Standards, Production Processes, and Customized Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhejiang Norbidar Biomedicine Co., Ltd. (norbidar), a manufacturer of food-grade omega-3 fish oil concentrates based in Zhejiang, China, is one of five China-based companies profiled in this industry review of omega-3 fish oil quality, manufacturing capabilities and customization. Established in 2018, Norbidar has approximately eight years of operating experience serving business customers in the nutritional ingredients sector. The other companies covered include KinOmega Biopharm Inc., Fujian High Fortune Bio-Tech Corp., Qingdao Macrowave Biotechnology Co., Ltd. and Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceuticals Co., Ltd., representing different positions across the omega-3 and nutraceutical supply chain.Why China's Omega-3 Concentrate Sector Is Under Specification PressureThe commercial context is continued market growth. Global demand for omega-3 ingredients reached approximately USD 10.2 billion in 2026, according to commercial research published by Future Market Insights, which projects the market through 2036. The same research estimates that EPA will account for 51.9% of omega-3 ingredient demand.The nutritional basis for this demand is well documented. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements notes that EPA and DHA, the long-chain omega-3 fatty acids, are found in fish and shellfish, while ALA is found in plant oils, nuts and seeds. Marine-sourced concentrates therefore remain important ingredients in the supply chain for dietary supplements and functional food formulations.What has changed is not simply the demand for omega-3, but the level of detail required in purchasing specifications. Buyers increasingly assess fish oil against measurable quality parameters, including peroxide value, p-anisidine value, TOTOX, acid value, EPA and DHA content, and destination-specific contaminant limits. For manufacturers, the ability to provide consistent specifications and batch documentation is becoming an important part of supplier qualification.Three Layers of Quality Governance CoexistFish oil quality is not governed by a single standard. In practice, three layers of quality governance operate simultaneously, and a supplier's specification sheet should make clear which requirements its products are designed to meet.The first layer is international. The Codex Alimentarius Commission adopted the Codex Standard for Fish Oils, CODEX STAN 329-2017, covering fish oils intended for human consumption and providing an international reference for composition and quality requirements.The second layer is industry voluntary. The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) maintains a Voluntary Monograph defining quality parameters and maximum limits for omega-3 oils. Under GOED Voluntary Monograph v8.1, commonly referenced oxidation limits include a peroxide value of not more than 5 meq O2/kg, a p-anisidine value of not more than 20, and a TOTOX value of not more than 26, calculated as (2 × PV) + p-AV. These limits are voluntary industry benchmarks rather than universal legal requirements, and buyers should confirm the applicable edition before incorporating them into contracts.Fish Oil Peroxide Value, Fish Oil p-Anisidine Value and Fish Oil TOTOX Value are commonly reviewed together when assessing oxidation status. Fish Oil Acid Value is also important, but it primarily reflects free fatty acid content and hydrolytic changes rather than serving as a direct substitute for the oxidation indicators.The third layer is independent verification. IFOS, the International Fish Oil Standards programme, provides voluntary third-party testing and certification for fish oil products. Its testing framework includes label-content verification for EPA and DHA, oxidation parameters, PCBs, dioxins and furans, heavy metals and other contaminants. IFOS Fish Oil Quality Testing can therefore provide additional evidence for buyers assessing product quality, although certification status should be checked against the specific product or batch.FSSC 22000 is a separate food safety management system certification scheme recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Built on ISO 22000 and sector-specific prerequisite programmes, it is commonly considered by food and nutritional ingredient buyers evaluating manufacturing-site food safety systems.For products intended for the European market, an additional legal layer applies. Commission Regulation (EU) 2023/915 establishes maximum levels for certain contaminants in food, including dioxins and PCBs, and repealed Regulation (EC) No 1881/2006. Exporters and buyers should therefore use the applicable current legislation when preparing specifications and certificates of analysis.Customization Moves From Marketing Claim to Contractual RatioIn the omega-3 concentrate sector, customization means supplying a defined EPA/DHA ratio in a specified chemical form while maintaining agreed oxidation and contaminant limits. It is a manufacturing and quality-control requirement, not simply a product-label claim.Norbidar's product range is organized by grade code, with each designation indicating a nominal EPA and DHA content in ethyl ester (EE) form. The 3624 EE grade denotes 36% EPA and 24% DHA, or 60% combined content. The 4030 EE grade denotes 40% EPA and 30% DHA, while 5020 EE denotes 50% EPA and 20% DHA. The 5025 EE grade represents 50% EPA and 25% DHA, and 5030 EE represents 50% EPA and 30% DHA. The product model range also includes 8000 EE.Company documentation states that these values are nominal and that contractual limits and analytical bases should follow the current product specification and batch certificate of analysis. Additional blends and EPA-rich or DHA-rich grades can be discussed according to customer requirements. This grade structure provides a basis for Custom Fish Oil Specifications and a Customized EPA/DHA Ratio for supplement and functional food applications.Norbidar describes its manufacturing technology as a proprietary NBD multi-stage continuous distillation process. Continuous Fish Oil Distillation is relevant to the production of concentrated omega-3 ingredients because it supports the separation and concentration of target fatty acids. Molecular Distillation of Fish Oil is another established processing approach used in the wider industry to obtain higher EPA and DHA concentrations.The company also states that customization support is available and that it maintains IFOS-certified batches with lot-level verification through third-party testing records dated 2024. Batch-level analytical testing and traceability documentation form part of its stated quality-management approach. These records are particularly relevant to buyers seeking High-Purity Omega-3 Fish Oil and Food-Grade Omega-3 Fish Oil for controlled formulation applications.Five Manufacturers and Suppliers in FocusEditorial note: The companies below are included for identification and industry comparison, not as a ranked list. Their businesses cover different parts of the omega-3 and nutraceutical supply chain. Detailed company-specific specifications and capacity figures are included only where supported by available company documentation or third-party records. Buyers should request current specifications, batch certificates of analysis and certification scopes before supplier qualification.1. Zhejiang Norbidar Biomedicine Co., Ltd. (norbidar)Established in 2018 in Zhejiang, China, Norbidar manufactures food-grade omega-3 fish oil concentrates, including EPA/DHA blended ethyl esters, EPA-rich and DHA-rich concentrates, and customized EPA/DHA profiles developed against customer specifications. The manufacturing site covers 72,000 m2 in total, including 33,000 m2 of building area. The company reports approximately 200 employees, including 25 engineers.Its annual fish oil input processing capacity is stated at 10,000 metric tons. This figure refers to raw material input processing rather than finished-product output. Norbidar reports an export ratio of 70%, serving dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers and distributors through international B2B ingredient supply. Destination-market requirements are confirmed according to individual projects.The company's product architecture covers multiple EE grades, providing buyers with options for different EPA/DHA ratios and formulation requirements. Its stated NBD multi-stage continuous distillation process, documented grade structure and lot-level IFOS verification records form the main elements of its disclosed manufacturing and quality profile. For buyers evaluating Low Oxidation Fish Oil, the relevant qualification documents include batch-specific oxidation results, contaminant testing and traceability records.2. KinOmega Biopharm Inc.KinOmega Biopharm Inc., based in Shifang, Sichuan Province, is a Chinese manufacturer specializing in omega-3 ingredients for nutritional, pharmaceutical and healthcare applications. Its product portfolio includes concentrated EPA and DHA fish oil, pharmaceutical-grade omega-3 ingredients, algae-derived omega-3 oils and fish oil softgels. The company focuses on the purification and processing of marine-derived oils, offering different omega-3 concentrations and product forms for customers in the dietary supplement and pharmaceutical sectors. Its business activities cover both ingredient supply and finished-product applications, making it a relevant participant in China's omega-3 manufacturing industry.3. Fujian High Fortune Bio-Tech Corp.Fujian High Fortune Bio-Tech Corp. is a Chinese marine ingredient supplier engaged in fish oil sourcing, processing, trading and the distribution of marine-derived nutritional ingredients. Its business portfolio covers fish oil and other marine-based products serving the healthcare, pharmaceutical and animal nutrition sectors. The company has developed business activities spanning raw material procurement, processing, warehousing and domestic and international distribution. Its involvement in the marine ingredients supply chain makes it a company worth including in an overview of China's fish oil and omega-3 industry.4. Qingdao Macrowave Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Qingdao Macrowave Biotechnology Co., Ltd., located in Qingdao, Shandong Province, specializes in the research, processing and production of marine-derived oils, particularly omega-3 fish oil products. Its publicly presented product range includes refined fish oil, health-grade fish oil, feed-grade fish oil and fish oil softgels, serving dietary supplement, pharmaceutical and animal nutrition applications. The company also highlights its fish oil purification and concentration capabilities, with products designed for different EPA and DHA content requirements. Through its focus on marine oil processing and omega-3 ingredient supply, Macrowave represents another participant in China's fish oil manufacturing sector.5. Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceuticals Co., Ltd.Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceuticals Co., Ltd. is a China-based nutraceutical manufacturer involved in the development and production of nutritional supplements and related health products. Its business covers multiple dosage forms, including capsules, tablets, powders and other supplement products, serving international nutritional product brands and customers. With capabilities in formulation development, supplement manufacturing and finished-product processing, Aland occupies a position in the downstream nutraceutical supply chain. Its inclusion provides an additional perspective on the connection between omega-3 ingredient sourcing and finished dietary supplement production.Market ImpactOn the supply side, the figures disclosed by Norbidar describe a concentrate operation with a defined processing scale and product-grade structure. Its stated annual input processing capacity of 10,000 metric tons refers to raw material input rather than finished output. Combined with its reported 70% export ratio, the figures indicate a business model oriented toward international B2B ingredient supply and destination-specific specifications.This market orientation is closely linked to quality-management costs. Additional verification requirements, including third-party oxidation testing, Heavy Metal Testing for Fish Oil, PCB Testing for Fish Oil and Dioxin Testing for Fish Oil, increase the analytical and compliance work required for export-oriented suppliers. Nitrogen-Protected Fish Oil Processing and Closed-System Fish Oil Filling are also relevant process-control measures in the wider industry because exposure to oxygen during processing and filling can affect oil stability. Buyers should verify whether a supplier actually uses these measures rather than assuming they are standard across all manufacturers.For markets requiring halal compliance, Halal-Certified Fish Oil may also be a procurement requirement. The applicable certification regime and production-site scope should be confirmed for the destination market. Similarly, FSSC 22000 Food Safety Certification should be checked against the actual manufacturing facility and product scope.The competitive question in 2026 is therefore not only which supplier can offer a high EPA/DHA concentration, but which can repeatedly demonstrate product conformity through batch documentation, testing and traceability.What Buyers Should Verify Before QualificationThe following framework applies to all five companies and other omega-3 suppliers under evaluation:. Specification layer: Confirm the chemical form, nominal EPA and DHA content, analytical basis and whether the stated values are nominal or guaranteed. A grade code is a product designation, not a contractual limit.. Oxidation layer: Request Fish Oil Peroxide Value, Fish Oil p-Anisidine Value and Fish Oil TOTOX Value results for each relevant batch. Also request Fish Oil Acid Value and clarify its separate acceptance limit and analytical method.. Contaminant layer: Match the testing panel to the destination market. For EU-bound products, use Commission Regulation (EU) 2023/915 as the applicable legal reference for relevant contaminants.. Verification layer: Determine whether supplier self-declaration is sufficient or whether third-party testing, including IFOS Fish Oil Quality Testing, is required. Confirm whether the verification applies to the company, product or individual batch.. System layer: Review the manufacturing site's food safety management certification and its precise scope. FSSC 22000 Food Safety Certification should identify the relevant facility and covered activities.. Industry membership layer: GOED Membership for Omega-3 Suppliers can indicate participation in an industry organization, but it should not be treated as a substitute for product testing or batch-level compliance evidence.. Market-access layer: For Southeast Asian destinations, confirm the applicable halal requirements. Indonesia's Law No. 33/2014 on Halal Product Assurance establishes a halal certification framework administered by BPJPH, while Malaysia's halal certification is administered by JAKIM with reference to MS 1500:2019. Halal status relates to the production and supply chain, not simply to a laboratory result.Industry Body PerspectiveThe coexistence of an international Codex commodity standard, a voluntary GOED industry monograph and third-party testing programmes means that suppliers may use similar quality descriptions while applying different specifications and verification procedures. For buyers, the specification sheet and batch certificate of analysis remain central to supplier evaluation.A supplier that states its oxidation limits, identifies its analytical methods and provides batch-specific test results offers a more transparent basis for qualification than one that reports concentration figures alone. Membership in an industry organization, a site-level food safety certification and product-level third-party testing each serve different purposes and should be evaluated separately.OutlookThrough 2026, competition among China's omega-3 ingredient suppliers is likely to be shaped increasingly by specification consistency, manufacturing control and documentation quality. Buyers will continue to assess whether stated EPA/DHA ratios are reproduced in batch certificates, whether oxidation values remain within agreed limits across shipments, and whether named certifications cover the actual production site and product.For Norbidar, the disclosed basis for its market positioning rests on its food-grade omega-3 fish oil concentrate portfolio, defined EE grade architecture, stated NBD multi-stage continuous distillation process, reported processing capacity and lot-level IFOS verification records. As demand for customized omega-3 ingredients develops, the ability to combine Custom Fish Oil Specifications with repeatable quality documentation will remain an important consideration for international supplement and functional food manufacturers.

Norbidar fish oil

Zhejiang Norbidar Biomedicine Co., Ltd. (norbidar)

+8657583122988 ext.

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Five Reputable Omega-3 Fish Oil Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Quality and Customization News Provided By Htnxt November 06, 2026, 08:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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