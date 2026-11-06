

EQS-Media / 06.11.2026 / 09:04 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS | PERSONNEL Issuer: Parmantier & Cie. GmbH / Key word(s): Personnel 6. November 2026 / 09:00 am CET The company is responsible for the content of this announcement. PARMANTIER & CIE. appoints Stefan Heieck and Harry Tyser as Senior Advisors Two investment professionals add complementary equity-market and hedge-fund experience to the firm's senior advisory network.

Stefan Heieck and Harry Tyser appointed as Senior Advisors.

Complementary experience across equity research, investment banking and long/short equities. Appointments intended to broaden perspectives supporting market analysis and strategic development. Frankfurt am Main, 6. November 2026 Parmantier & Cie. GmbH announces the appointment of Stefan Heieck and Harry Tyser as Senior Advisors, effective 1. November 2026. The appointments bring together complementary experience in European equities, hedge funds and investment management. The two Senior Advisors are expected to broaden the experience and perspectives supporting Parmantier & Cie.'s market analysis and strategic development. These perspectives will complement the work of Parmantier & Cie. Research, the firm's dedicated research arm, whose Germany-focused coverage is informed by global markets, companies and investment themes. Their precise responsibilities remain subject to confirmation. The appointments do not, in themselves, imply portfolio-management authority or client investment-advice responsibilities. “I am delighted to welcome Stefan and Harry to Parmantier & Cie. and consider it a privilege to work with them. Their decades of experience in long/short investing, company analysis and capital markets will, I believe, materially strengthen our research, strategic development and investment perspective. Their experience of managing long/short funds brings practical insight into assessing opportunities and managing risk across different market conditions. Our ambition is to build on that experience as we develop the Parmantier & Cie. franchise further, deepening our analytical capabilities while retaining the independence of judgement and entrepreneurial approach that define our firm.” - René Parmantier, Principal, Parmantier & Cie. Stefan Heieck Stefan Heieck brings 32+ years of experience across equity research, investment banking and hedge funds. Stefan managed the largest-ever German long/short equity fund, with more than €450 million in assets under management. His background adds a perspective spanning company analysis, capital markets and long/short equity investing. Harry Tyser Harry Tyser ran European long/short equity funds between 2000 and 2010. His supplied track-record summary reports no negative calendar-year returns during that period, zero market correlation and consistent excess returns generated by short-term, stock-specific alpha. At Gibbs Tyser, where he was joint managing partner, his supplied career summary reports a return of 18% from March 2001 to December 2004, while the MSCI benchmark declined by 35%. The firm is described in that summary as the first investment manager incubated by Marshall Wace. From April 2005 to December 2008, he managed the Firefly Fund at New Star Asset Management, which reportedly returned 32% net while the relevant index declined by 46%. Following his retirement from front-line investment management, Harry has consulted to hedge funds and continues to trade actively in a private capacity. His career also includes co-founding Belay Partners. About PARMANTIER & CIE. Parmantier & Cie. is a Frankfurt-based merchant-banking firm focused on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets. The firm advises companies on equity, debt and hybrid financing and invests its own capital in listed and private companies. Its dedicated research arm, Parmantier & Cie. Research, maintains an independently selected, Germany-focused research universe. Its analysis is informed by global markets, companies and investment themes. Press contact Parmantier & Cie. GmbH |... | PRESS CONTACT: ... End of announcement

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Issuer: Parmantier & Cie. GmbH

Key word(s): Finance 06.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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