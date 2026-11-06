Rentschler Biopharma SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rentschler Biopharma Receives the Business Medal of the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

06.11.2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST

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Rentschler Biopharma Receives the Business Medal of the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg

Prestigious award recognizes Rentschler Biopharma's entrepreneurial achievements and contribution to Baden-Wuerttemberg's economy

Minister of Economic Affairs Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut presented the medal at an awards ceremony on November 5, 2026 Honor underscores the company's longstanding ties to Laupheim and its importance to the international biopharmaceutical industry Laupheim, Germany, November 6, 2026 – Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, has been awarded the Business Medal of the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg. The award was presented by Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut, Minister of Economic Affairs, Labor and Tourism. The distinction recognizes outstanding entrepreneurial achievements and exceptional contributions to Baden-Wuerttemberg's economy. Dr. Torsten Woehr, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) accepted the award on behalf of the company. In her laudatory remarks, Dr. Nicole Hoffmeister-Kraut highlighted Rentschler Biopharma's foresight, its importance to the region, and its commitment to combining economic success with social responsibility:“Today, the company looks back on more than 150 years of history and has become a leading specialist in the development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals.” Addressing the 14 individuals and companies honored, the Minister added:“You are an impressive testament to the strength and diversity of Baden-Wuerttemberg's economy and its future readiness.” Dr. Torsten Woehr, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma, commented:“The Business Medal is a special honor for Rentschler Biopharma. Above all, I see it as recognition for the people who have shaped and advanced our company over many years. Their expertise, dedication, and reliability are the foundation of our success and our long-standing partnerships with our clients. Together with our employees, we are proud to contribute to the global supply of life-saving biopharmaceuticals.” The Business Medal of the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg has been awarded since 1987 to individuals and companies that have made outstanding contributions to the state's economy. As an independent family-owned company with deep roots in Laupheim, Rentschler Biopharma has evolved into a global biopharmaceutical CDMO. Today, the company supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in translating innovative ideas into life-saving biopharmaceuticals, guiding complex biopharmaceutical programs from process development through commercial supply. These therapies address a wide range of diseases, including serious and rare conditions such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, hereditary disorders, and cardiovascular diseases. Rentschler Biopharma combines decades of experience and expertise with a commitment to high-quality standards and reliable execution. Rentschler Biopharma continues to invest strategically in infrastructure and technologies to support the long-term development of its sites. A recent example is the new buffer media station in Laupheim, representing the company's largest single investment in Germany to date. Covering 3,400 square meters, the facility will provide additional capacity for the production of buffer and media solutions, along with modern infrastructure designed to meet stringent quality standards. Completion and operational launch are scheduled for the end of 2027, with full utilization to be realized by 2028. The new infrastructure will thus provide an important foundation for further sustainable growth at the Laupheim site. The award underscores Rentschler Biopharma's strong ties to Baden-Wuerttemberg and its commitment to the region's long-term economic strength. The company remains guided by its vision: Advancing medicine to save lives. Together. About Rentschler Biopharma SE Rentschler Biopharma SE is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and production of biopharmaceuticals, including novel therapies, as well as related consulting services, project planning, and regulatory support. Many years of experience and excellent solution expertise ensure high-quality standards for Rentschler Biopharma's clients. A professional quality management system, a proven philosophy of operational excellence, and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at every stage of development and production. Rentschler Biopharma is an independent family-owned company with approximately 1,400 employees at its headquarters in Laupheim, Germany, and its site in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, underscoring its commitment to sustainability. For more information, please visit. Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn. Contact: Rentschler Biopharma SE

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