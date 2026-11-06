

EQS-Media / 06.11.2026 / 09:42 CET/CEST

Press Release

November 6, 2026 Silver for the Thorium Pioneer: Emerald Horizon Takes Second Place at“Innovator of the Year” 2026 brutkasten honours the Graz-based company in the Scaleups category Graz, 6 November 2026 – Major recognition for Emerald Horizon AG: at the 2026“Innovator of the Year” Award presented by brutkasten, the Austrian thorium pioneer took second place in the Scaleups category. The award was presented last night at Momentum, brutkasten's annual flagship event, at Palais Berg in Vienna. The Graz-based company is developing an accelerator-driven thorium reactor as well as hybrid energy storage systems and sees itself as a fusion of storage technology and next-generation nuclear technology. The company's shares have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 26 June 2026 (ticker symbol SMRX, ISIN AT0000A3UZE1). Recognising execution and vision For the sixth time, the business and online magazine brutkasten is using its“Innovator of the Year” Award to put the spotlight on people and companies that achieve great things through a strong drive to deliver and groundbreaking innovation. The second-place finish comes at a time when Europe is laying the groundwork for a new generation of nuclear energy: the European Commission wants the first small modular reactors to go into operation in the early 2030s. Emerald Horizon is the only listed company in Europe developing its own accelerator-driven thorium reactor. Reactions to the award “This second place holds a very special significance for us,” says MMag. Philipp Pölzl, Vice President Operations of Emerald Horizon AG, who co-founded the company together with CEO and majority shareholder Florian Wagner.“Together, we have brought Emerald Horizon to where it stands today. We would like to thank our dedicated employees. Together with the entire team, we are moving Emerald Horizon forward. We are driven by one clear goal: to revolutionise energy generation – for a future with clean, safe energy for all.” “Second place among the best scaleups is a great success for our team,” adds Ing. Norbert Hofer, MBA, Vice President Strategic Communications of Emerald Horizon AG.“Heat, drought and large-scale power outages have recently shown how vulnerable our energy supply is. Our reactor needs no cooling water and can therefore run at full output even in heat and drought. Combined with our storage systems, we are contributing to Europe's security of supply. My thanks go to everyone who voted for us.” About Emerald Horizon AG Emerald Horizon AG, headquartered in Graz, was founded in 2019 and develops safe, scalable energy technology to decarbonise industry and energy supply. Its core products are DUALstorePLUS, a hybrid energy storage system combining batteries, molten-salt thermal storage and AI control, and SMRX, a thorium-based, accelerator-driven and subcritical energy system. The shares have been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (Standard Market) since 26 June 2026, ticker SMRX, ISIN AT0000A3UZE1. Headquarters:

Liebenauer Tangente 6, 8041 Graz Research and Development:

Emerald LaboraTHorium, Karl-Huber-Gasse 15, 8041 Graz Disclaimer:

“The information contained in this announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities, nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell securities of the Company. This announcement and the information contained herein are under no circumstances intended for publication, distribution or transmission, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States of America (USA), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa, or any other jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution would be unlawful. Accordingly, the information is in particular not directed at 'U.S. Persons' (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933) or at persons resident or located in the aforementioned jurisdictions. Press photo @ warning/xml-tree.c/NewXMLTree/2224. 1037" /> Photo: Emerald Horizon VP MMag. Philipp Pölzl and VP Ing. Norbert Hofer, MBA © Emerald Horizon | All rights reserved. Media Contact Ing. Norbert G. Hofer, MBA

Vice President Strategic Communications,

Emerald Horizon AG

Email: ... Mag. Melanie Koch, MA

Media Relations,

Emerald Horizon AG

Mobile: +43 664 54 55 324

Email: ...

End of Media Release

Issuer: Emerald Horizon AG

Key word(s): Research/Technology 06.11.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group

