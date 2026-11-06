Uzbekistan, Japan's Sojitz Review Energy, Infrastructure Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Japan's Sojitz Corporation discussed advancing major investment projects in energy, infrastructure, healthcare, and mining, including the construction of a new international airport in Tashkent and a 1,000-megawatt wind power plant, at a meeting in Tashkent on November 5.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the issues were discussed during a meeting between Minister Laziz Kudratov and Yasuhide Machida, General Director of Sojitz Corporation's Tashkent Representative Office.

The parties reviewed the implementation of priority investment projects across several sectors, including energy, infrastructure, healthcare and mining.

Particular attention was given to the construction of the new Tashkent International Airport, the 1,000 MW wind power plant, the Syrdarya-2 thermal power plant and healthcare facilities.

Additionally, the meeting addressed opportunities to expand cooperation in strategically important minerals and the uranium industry. The discussions included potential supplies of molybdenum, tungsten and indium, as well as the participation of Japanese technology providers and business partners in relevant projects.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to take further steps to accelerate joint projects, clarify implementation mechanisms and timelines, and update the Roadmap for Strategic Cooperation.

Sojitz Corporation is a major Japanese general trading and investment company headquartered in Tokyo. Its business portfolio spans energy, infrastructure, metals and mineral resources, chemicals, automotive, aerospace and industrial manufacturing.