Astana Hosts Talks On Expanding Tajik-Kazakh Energy Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and Kazakhstan have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the electric power and oil and gas sectors, the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources reported.

The meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov took place in Astana on November 6, 2026, as part of an official visit by President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in electric power and oil and gas, exchanging views on strengthening sectoral ties and expanding mutually beneficial interaction.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in the oil and gas sector. The parties welcomed an understanding reached on concluding a cooperation agreement between the relevant ministries of the two countries in this area.

It was noted that signing the agreement will help establish new legal and organizational foundations, expand sectoral ties, and advance practical cooperation between the two states.

Kazakhstan is one of Central Asia's leading energy producers, possessing significant oil and gas reserves along with developed refining and export infrastructure. Tajikistan has limited domestic hydrocarbon production and largely relies on imports of petroleum products to meet its energy needs.