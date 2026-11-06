Highco: SHAREHOLDING

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INFORMATION CONCERNING THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES Declaration pursuant to Articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)

Date of settlement

of information Total number of shares Number of shares without voting rights (*) Number of voting rights for threshold calculation (**) Number of actual voting rights (exercisable at shareholders' meeting) October 31, 2026 20 455 403 661 615 22 177 291 21 515 676 September 30, 2026 20 455 403 643 949 22 177 116 21 533 167 August 31, 2026 20 455 403 641 119 22 176 881 21 535 762 July 31, 2026 20 455 403 638 338 22 176 881 21 538 543 June 30, 2026 20 455 403 628 838 22 181 578 21 552 740 May 31, 2026 20 455 403 623 850 22 193 841 21 569 991 April 30, 2026 20 455 403 1 071 290 22 193 665 21 122 375 Mars 31, 2026 20 455 403 1 077 151 22 226 551 21 149 400 February 28, 2026 20 455 403 1 071 028 22 226 551 21 155 523 January 31, 2026 20 455 403 1 063 865 22 224 542 21 160 677 December 31, 2025 20 455 403 1 061 579 22 227 905 21 166 326

(*) exclusively consisting of treasury shares.

(**) theoretical voting rights to calculate the threshold crossing including the voting right of treasury shares (article 223-11 of the General Regulations AMF).

About HighCo

HighCo is a marketing and communication expert that supports brands and retailers in implementing their promotion activations. Its unique operational model covers campaign design, delivery, processing and monitoring.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has more than 500 employees.

HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

Your contacts

Cécile COLLINA-HUE Nicolas CASSAR

Managing Director Press Relations

+33 1 77 75 65 06 +33 4 88 71 35 46

... ...

Upcoming event

Publication take place after market close.

Quarterly Gross Profit

2026 Gross Profit: Wednesday, 27 January 2027

HighCo is a component stock of the indices CAC® Small (CACS), CAC® Mid&Small (CACMS) and CAC® All-Tradable (CACT), Euronext® Tech Croissance (FRTPR) and Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index (ENPME).

ISIN: FR0000054231

Reuters: HIGH.PA

Bloomberg: HCO FP

For further financial information and press releases, go to .

This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. Consequently, the translation may not be relied upon to sustain any legal claim, nor should it be used as the basis of any legal opinion. HighCo expressly disclaims liability for any inaccuracy herein.

Attachment

Shareholding as 31_10_2026