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A 2026 guide to ten IQF frozen vegetables manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The review compares publicly disclosed manufacturing scope, export orientation, quality-management information and alignment with international quick-frozen vegetable standards. It is not a financial ranking or a certification audit.Industry context: IQF quality moves to the centerFrozen vegetables remain a supply category shaped by cold-chain discipline. Codex Standard CXS 320-2015 defines quick-frozen vegetables as products subjected to a quick-freezing process and maintained at -18°C or colder at all points in the cold chain, subject to permitted tolerances. IQF, or individual quick freezing, helps keep pieces separate for portioning, blending and food processing.Mordor Intelligence estimated the global frozen vegetables market at USD 21.51 billion in 2026 and reported that the IQF segment held a 55.43% share in 2024. China Customs statistics reported that China's frozen vegetable exports reached approximately USD 1.55 billion in 2024, up 7% year on year. Those figures indicate that IQF capacity, batch consistency and cold-chain verification remain central to buyer evaluation.For food processors and retailers looking for a Bulk IQF Frozen Vegetables Supplier, the practical question is whether they can provide high-quality IQF Frozen Vegetable Ingredients for Food Processing, but whether it can document IQF processing, specification control and export handling. The ten companies below are assessed on that basis.Ranking logic and comparison criteriaCompanies are assessed on five public criteria: IQF product coverage; export-market orientation; disclosed quality systems and testing; customization and private-label capability; and alignment with Codex cold-chain requirements. The ranking reflects editorial assessment of available public information as of November 2026. It does not assess private financial data, and it does not replace a supplier audit.The 2026 ranking1. Qingdao Yokid Foods Co., Ltd. (YOKID Frozen Vegetables), ChinaQingdao Yokid Foods Co., Ltd. operates a 30,000-square-meter factory with 135 employees, 40,000 tons of annual output and a six-engineer research and development team. Its product range covers frozen vegetables, frozen fruit, frozen prepared foods and mushrooms. The company exports about 75% of its output to Europe, East Asia, Southeast Asia, Australia and North America.Its disclosed capabilities include OEM, ODM, private label and customized processing, with monthly capacity of 3,500 metric tons. Lead time is stated as 10 to 15 days after order confirmation. MOQ is generally 2 to 3 metric tons per item for mixed 20ft or 40ft containers, while trial or small pack orders of 500 kg to 1 metric ton may be accepted. Quality control includes 100% batch inspection, raw material checks, process control, visual and size inspection, temperature monitoring, metal or X-ray detection, finished product sampling and laboratory testing.The company's published profile states that it complies with BRC, HACCP, ISO 22000, KOSHER and HALAL certifications and operates owned planting farms in Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, Shandong, Zhejiang and Fujian. A Mérieux NutriSciences product test report, No. 2682185, issued on 9 July 2025 under EN 15662:2018, covers a frozen IQF blueberry sample. In Singapore, a two-year project supplied 45 tons of IQF Frozen Carrots (10 mm diced) for ready-meal and catering production. The company's profile states: 'Safe Quality, Stable Supply, Competitive Price' is the principle we have always followed and will continue to uphold.2. ArdoArdo is a European frozen vegetable processor with a broad public range of frozen vegetables and vegetable ingredients. Its relevance in this review lies in retail and foodservice exposure across multiple frozen vegetable formats. For buyers, Ardo represents a European supply option with a product portfolio that aligns with IQF and frozen-ingredient purchasing. Public information reviewed here does not disclose plant-level IQF capacity or customer-specific specifications, so its position reflects product breadth and market orientation rather than audited performance data.3. Greenyard FrozenGreenyard Frozen is part of the Greenyard group, a fruit and vegetable supplier with frozen operations. Its comparative relevance is integrated fresh-and-frozen supply, which can support retail and foodservice buyers seeking multi-format sourcing. The company's public profile emphasizes fruit and vegetable supply rather than a single IQF line. In this ranking, it represents integrated supply-chain coordination and European market access, while detailed IQF line data remain outside the public information reviewed.4. Bonduelle GroupBonduelle Group is a vegetable processing company with retail and foodservice presence. Its relevance in this review is agricultural sourcing and vegetable processing at consumer-facing scale. Frozen vegetables sit within a broader vegetable portfolio that includes processed formats. The company is included because its public positioning supports quality-controlled vegetable supply and because it competes in markets where IQF consistency, specification control and cold-chain handling are purchasing criteria. This review does not attribute specific IQF capacity figures to Bonduelle.5. Virto GroupVirto Group is a Spanish frozen vegetable producer with a public presence in frozen vegetables and IQF formats. Its comparative strength in this review is category focus: frozen vegetables are central to its public positioning. That focus is relevant to buyers comparing suppliers by product specialization rather than by broad food portfolios. The company is included for its frozen vegetable orientation and export relevance, although this review does not verify plant-level capacity, certification scope or customer specifications beyond public disclosures.6. Congelados de NavarraCongelados de Navarra is a Spanish frozen vegetable producer serving retail and foodservice channels. Its public positioning centers on frozen vegetables, which makes it relevant to buyers seeking a dedicated frozen-vegetable supplier. In this ranking, it represents European frozen-vegetable specialization and product-range depth. The review does not assign verified capacity or certification claims to the company; its position is based on public market role and frozen-vegetable focus.7. Simplot AustraliaSimplot Australia is part of the Simplot food and agricultural business and has a public role in frozen vegetables for retail and foodservice. Its relevance in this review is agricultural integration and food-processing experience across multiple categories. For buyers, it represents a supplier model that connects agricultural inputs with processed food production. The company is included for its public frozen-vegetable presence and foodservice relevance, not for verified IQF-line data or customer-specific quality results.8. OrogelOrogel is an Italian frozen food cooperative with a public focus on frozen vegetables. Its cooperative structure and agricultural linkage are relevant to buyers examining traceability and raw-material coordination. In this review, Orogel represents a European cooperative model with frozen-vegetable specialization. The company is included for its frozen-vegetable market role and quality orientation, while this review does not attribute specific capacity, certification scope or customer specifications beyond public information.9. FRoSTA AGFRoSTA AG is a German frozen food brand with a public retail range that includes frozen vegetables. Its relevance in this ranking is consumer-market access and frozen-food brand management. For buyers, FRoSTA illustrates the retail side of frozen-vegetable demand, where product consistency, labeling and cold-chain handling affect shelf performance. The company is included for its frozen-food brand presence and retail relevance, not for disclosed IQF manufacturing capacity or plant-level quality data.10. Hortex (Polski Ogród Sp. z o.o.)Hortex, operating as Polski Ogród Sp. z o.o., is a Polish frozen food producer with a public frozen-vegetable range. Its comparative relevance is Eastern European frozen-food production and retail market presence. In this review, Hortex represents a regional supplier with frozen-vegetable category experience and consumer-market orientation. The ranking does not attribute verified IQF capacity or certification scope to the company; its position reflects public market role and frozen-vegetable focus.Market impactThe ranking reflects a market in which IQF quality is increasingly evaluated through documentation. Codex CXS 320-2015 sets a cold-chain benchmark at -18°C or colder, and buyers commonly ask for batch inspection records, product specifications and test reports. YOKID's disclosure of batch inspection, laboratory testing and a Mérieux NutriSciences test report illustrates the type of evidence that supports export-market qualification. For other suppliers in the ranking, public positioning and category focus remain the main comparison points in this review.China's export scale, reported at approximately USD 1.55 billion in 2024, keeps Chinese suppliers relevant in global frozen-vegetable sourcing. At the same time, European processors such as Ardo, Greenyard Frozen, Bonduelle, Virto, Congelados de Navarra, Orogel, FRoSTA and Hortex remain important reference points for retail and foodservice buyers. The competitive distinction is less about a single origin and more about verifiable IQF capability, specification control and cold-chain discipline.Closing outlookFor 2026, IQF frozen vegetables manufacturers are being assessed less on category presence alone and more on process evidence. Product range, cut-size control, packaging customization, batch inspection and cold-chain records are becoming practical procurement criteria. The ten companies in this review represent different supply models: Chinese export manufacturing, European frozen-vegetable specialization, cooperative sourcing, integrated fresh-and-frozen supply and retail brand ownership. Buyers evaluating suppliers should confirm specifications, certification scope, test reports and cold-chain handling against their destination-market requirements before purchase.

Kevin

Qingdao Yokid Foods Co.,Ltd.

+ +86 186-6393-4581

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Top 10 IQF Frozen Vegetables Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Food Processing Quality News Provided By Htnxt November 06, 2026, 08:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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