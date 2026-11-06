Dhanteras Reminds People Of Importance Of Good Health: CM Mohan Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 6 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival, reminds people of the importance of good health and traditional Indian medical practices as he offered prayers to Lord Dhanvantari at the BJP state headquarters here.

CM Yadav performed rituals on the occasion of Dhanteras and the birth anniversary of Lord Dhanvantari, regarded as the deity of Ayurveda, and prayed for the health, happiness and prosperity of people in the state.

“Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights. Lord Dhanvantari is worshipped on this day. For us, the greatest wealth is good health, which is why a healthy body is considered the greatest happiness,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the occasion also carried a message of adopting a healthy lifestyle and reconnecting with nature and India's traditional systems of medicine.

Referring to the promotion of traditional healthcare, CM Yadav said the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, had encouraged Ayurveda and homoeopathy alongside allopathic medicine.

“Through the AYUSH Department, our ancient medical practices are receiving recognition and respect. Traditional systems of medicine are being promoted alongside modern healthcare,” he said.

CM Yadav also wished that the blessings of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi would remain upon every citizen and that Madhya Pradesh would continue to progress with happiness, peace and prosperity. "May Lord Dhanvantari's grace bless all the people of the state with a life filled with good health, happiness, and prosperity. This is my heartfelt wish," he wrote on X.

BJP state president Hemant Khandelwal, the party's state organisation general secretary Chandrashekhar and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda were among those present during the prayers.

Khandelwal also extended Dhanteras and Diwali greetings, expressing hope that the state and the country would achieve new heights of development and prosperity.

The five-day Diwali festival begins with Dhanteras, which is traditionally associated with the worship of Lord Dhanvantari and Goddess Lakshmi. Lord Dhanvantari is revered in Hindu tradition as the divine physician and is associated with Ayurveda.