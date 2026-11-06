Bride's Dance Leaves 'Angry' Father-In-Law Fuming, Wedding Called Off? Viral Video Divides Internet

In Kaithal, Haryana, a traditional wedding fell apart midway following a sharp feud over the bride's entrance performance. Things escalated fast. The groom's father and elder brother objected fiercely to the arrival dance before the garland exchange, setting off a dispute that broke the celebration to pieces.

Dressed in a red lehenga, the bride performed an energetic dance routine and recorded video reels instead of walking straight to the jaimala ceremony. Trouble started right there-at the entrance. This unexpected delay angered her future in-laws, causing tempers to flare instantly inside the marriage hall.

Dispute Over the Bridal Entrance

Filming social media reels took priority over the traditional timeline-and that escalated the conflict. She chose content creation first. That decision visibly irritated the groom's family, who expected a standard, uninterrupted arrival.

Tension gripped the marriage hall as the dance routine continued. The groom's immediate relatives viewed the delay as an unnecessary interruption to the primary cultural customs scheduled for the evening.

Why the Groom's Family Walked Out

Calling the antics inappropriate for a formal family ritual, the father-in-law and elder brother took strong exception to the performance. A heated argument erupted between both sides in the hall. Tempers boiled over fast regarding the event's decorum.

Reportedly, a shouting matches broke out at the venue, leading the groom's family to call off the rituals entirely. The baraat left. This sudden walkout left invited guests in shock-bringing the entire event to an abrupt end.

Social Media Divided Over Etiquette

One user wrote,“Let her be yaar, it is her day.” Another user wrote,“Pre wedding step with zero Damage.” Another user wrote,“It looks almost fake. But these days, we never know.” One more user wrote,“Good othwewise the bride would be having tough time with her in-laws.”

Now, is the video scripted or real, that remains unverified!