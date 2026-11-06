Seychelles: Appointment Of Deputy Chief Executive Officer Of Seychelles Commercial Bank

The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr Michael Benstrong as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Seychelles Commercial Bank (SCB).

Mr Benstrong holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Studies, majoring in Accountancy, from Edith Cowan University of Western Australia. His extensive experience in banking operations, financial management, risk management and corporate services brings valuable expertise to the position.

Mr Benstrong brings with him over 39 years of professional experience in the finance, accounting and banking sectors, including more than 25 years in senior executive positions. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of Seychelles Commercial Bank (formerly Seychelles Savings Bank) from 2005 to 2015, having initially joined the Bank as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

He also served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Nouvobanq from July 2017 to July 2022. Since November 2022, he has been serving as Business Operations Advisor at Seychelles Commercial Bank, where he has been involved in management matters, policy and procedural reviews, and the Bank's core banking and digital banking projects.

Mr Benstrong's appointment takes effect from 1st November 2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.