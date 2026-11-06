'Early Anticipation Makes Virat, Rohit Stand Out In Fielding': Subhadeep Ghosh

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Nov 6 (IANS) India's fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh has praised the anticipation and game-reading abilities of senior batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, saying their experience of fielding in specific positions gives them an edge over others.

Speaking ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand, Ghosh explained how Kohli's familiarity with positions such as cover and point helps him read the trajectory of the ball earlier, while Rohit's anticipation played a crucial role in Daryl Mitchell's run-out during the series opener.

“Virat has fielded at cover and point countless times, so he knows the trajectory and path of the ball, as well as how it is likely to travel after impact. He reads the situation slightly earlier than others, and you can see that in his execution,” Ghosh told reporters.

He also highlighted Rohit's awareness and quick movement during Mitchell's dismissal in the first ODI in Auckland, where the Indian batter collected a gentle nudge towards the leg side and produced a sharp underarm throw from mid-wicket to complete the run-out.

“As far as Rohit is concerned, I think he anticipated that the ball would go towards the square leg during that run-out. He wasn't moving straight; he was already shifting slightly towards square leg. That early anticipation allowed him to execute the skill perfectly,” he said.

Ghosh stressed that anticipation was one of the most important aspects of fielding, adding that familiarity with a particular position allows players to understand the game better and react quicker.

“I think anticipation is extremely important. The more time you spend in a particular fielding position, the better you become at reading the game,” he added.

Reflecting on India's fielding performance in the opening ODI, Ghosh praised the team's intensity and collective effort, saying the players complemented the bowlers with sharp catching and ground fielding.

“We did well in the first ODI. We took some good catches, picked up wickets and backed it up with excellent ground fielding. The intensity was very good. When you restrict the opposition to around 180, it reflects not just good bowling but also quality fielding,” he said.

The fielding coach also spoke about the challenges of adapting to different conditions during overseas tours, pointing out that ground dimensions, weather and boundary placements require players to remain alert.

“When you travel to different countries, adapting to new conditions is always a challenge. The ground dimensions vary, and the weather can be cold, and these are aspects we regularly discuss in the dressing room,” he said.

India led the five-match ODI series 1-0 after defeating New Zealand by five wickets via the DLS method in the rain-affected opening match in Auckland. The second ODI will be played in Wellington on Saturday, with India aiming to extend their advantage.