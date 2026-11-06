Viabtc-Supported“Bitcoin In Universities” Tour Concludes In Argentina

HONG KONG, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest Bitcoin in Universities (Bitcoin en las Universidades) tour in Argentina concluded on November 2 with its final session at the University of Belgrano (UB). Organized by Argentine nonprofit ONG Bitcoin Argentina and supported by global blockchain computing pool ViaBTC, the initiative ran for six months across two academic semesters, reaching eight higher education institutions and more than 1,000 students and educators.

The tour's stops included the University of Business and Social Sciences (UCES), the University of Palermo (UP), the University of Buenos Aires (UBA) and the University of CEMA (UCEMA). It also visited the University Institute for Productive and Technological Development (IUDPT), the Catholic University of Córdoba (UCC) and the Argentine University of Enterprise (UADE), before concluding at UB. Spanning Buenos Aires and Córdoba, the program gave students and educators opportunities to study Bitcoin through a structured curriculum and speak directly with instructors.

As a blockchain infrastructure provider, ViaBTC has extensive experience providing blockchain computing services for Bitcoin and other proof-of-work (PoW) networks. Its day-to-day operations have given it practical insight into how computing power and nodes support these networks. This experience informed the educational content, helping participants connect Bitcoin's technical principles with the infrastructure that keeps it running. By working with local educators, ViaBTC aims to help more people understand blockchain technology through the practical knowledge it has gained from serving the blockchain computing community.

“Over the past decade, we have gained experience building and operating Bitcoin infrastructure, and we want to share that knowledge more widely,” said Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of ViaBTC.“We want young people who are interested in Bitcoin to have the opportunity to understand how it works and form their own judgments. The benefits of education take time to emerge. We are committed to continuing to share our expertise and resources, and to working with local educators to create more opportunities to learn.”

The program also addressed barriers faced by newcomers. All sessions were free to attend, covering technical fundamentals while helping participants understand the risks associated with digital assets. Spanish-language copies of Blockchain Computing 101 were provided throughout the tour, making the material accessible to local readers. Together, these measures reduced financial barriers and made the content easier to understand, helping interested students and educators begin learning about Bitcoin.

Following the tour's conclusion, the ViaBTC team thanked ONG Bitcoin Argentina, the participating institutions, and their students and educators for their contributions. The company looks forward to continuing its collaboration with education partners and supporting education over the long term. Turning industry expertise into learning resources that more people can access and use is one way ViaBTC gives back to communities and puts its mission-“Via Blockchain, Making the World a Better Place”-into practice.

About ViaBTC

ViaBTC is a multi-cryptocurrency blockchain computing pool serving users worldwide. Launched in 2016, it specializes in secure, stable, and efficient Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain computing services, supporting major PoW cryptocurrencies including BTC, LTC/DOGE, BCH, ZEC, and KAS. ViaBTC has served more than 2 million users across over 150 countries and regions. Its BTC, LTC/DOGE merged-computing, BCH, and ZEC pools rank among the world's leading blockchain computing pools.

Media contact:

Vita Lei

...

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose.The media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at