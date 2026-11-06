Eureka Ergonomic Expands The ARK Collection With New Coordinating Storage Furniture

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eureka Ergonomic today announced two new coordinating storage pieces for its ARK Collection: the ARK 78" Display Bookcase with Drawers and Shelves and the ARK EL 22" File Storage Cabinet. Building on the existing ARK standing desk series, these new pieces extend the collection's design language beyond the desktop, offering coordinated solutions for display, filing, and everyday storage within a cohesive workspace.Where the original ARK launch centered on the desk itself, the bookcase and file cabinet address the space around it: the 78" unit handles display and broader storage, while the 22" cabinet keeps frequently used documents and supplies within reach beside the desk. Together, they give home offices and hybrid workspaces a way to accommodate files, books, and equipment alongside a dedicated work surface.The 78" bookcase supports modular, side-by-side configurations, while both pieces use finishes designed to coordinate with ARK desks. Used individually or paired with an ARK standing desk, the two pieces form a more complete desk-and-storage arrangement.









ARK Storage Furniture: More Possibilities for Workspace Planning

With a range of storage solutions, the ARK Collection offers greater flexibility in organizing a workspace. The ARK 78" Display Bookcase provides a combination of display and versatile storage, while the ARK EL 22" File Storage Cabinet is designed to keep everyday office essentials organized. Paired with ARK standing desks, these pieces can be arranged in different configurations to suit available space and individual work habits.

ARK 78" Display Bookcase: Versatile Storage, Flexible Arrangements

The ARK 78" Display Bookcase with Drawers and Shelves combines open display areas and concealed storage in a single piece of furniture.

● A Balance of Display and Concealed Storage

Three open shelves provide space for books and decorative accents, while two drop-down storage cabinets and two drawers offer dedicated places for everyday items. The combination makes it easy to keep selected pieces on display while keeping other belongings neatly tucked away.

The bookcase is currently available in Walnut and Oak finishes, each designed to coordinate with ARK desks in the corresponding finish.

● Modular Design and Flexible Configurations

The ARK 78" Display Bookcase features a flexible, combination-friendly design. It can be used as a standalone piece or arranged side by side with additional bookcases to create a wider display and storage area.

Depending on room size, wall width, and storage needs, users can choose to arrange one, two, or three bookcases together to create a storage backdrop of their preferred scale. The central cabinet can also be installed in one of three preset positions-upper, middle, or lower-giving users another way to customize the balance between open display and concealed storage.

From a single bookcase to a coordinated arrangement of multiple units, the ARK 78" Display Bookcase adapts to different space-planning needs. It adds display and storage capacity while helping the desk and surrounding furniture come together as a cohesive whole.









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ARK EL 22" File Storage Cabinet: Everyday Storage Within Easy Reach

The ARK EL 22" File Storage Cabinet, Oak features two drawers for organizing documents, stationery, and other frequently used office essentials, adding convenient storage within easy reach of the workspace.

Unlike the taller bookcase, which is designed primarily for display and broader storage needs, the file cabinet is well suited for placement beside a desk. Paired with an Oak ARK EL standing desk

As more coordinating storage pieces are introduced, the ARK Collection will offer an expanding range of desk-and-storage combinations, allowing users to gradually build out their workspace according to their layout, storage needs, and personal style.









Design and Innovation: Bringing Materials, Structure, and Function Together

A cohesive workspace needs more than practical functionality. It also benefits from a consistent design language. Through complementary wood-grain finishes, metal details, and coordinated furniture structures, the ARK Collection allows pieces with different functions to come together naturally within the same space.

● A Thoughtful Balance of Open Display and Concealed Storage

The ARK 78" Display Bookcase combines open shelves, drop-down storage cabinets, and drawers to accommodate different types of belongings. Books and decorative accents can be displayed on the open shelves, while everyday clutter can be tucked away in the cabinets and drawers, helping maintain a cleaner overall appearance.

The three preset installation positions for the central cabinet provide additional flexibility when planning a display arrangement. Placing multiple bookcases side by side can further expand the available display and storage area.

● Wood-Grain Finishes and Metal Details: A Cohesive Furniture Aesthetic

The ARK 78" Bookcase pairs a wood-grain finish with a metal frame, bringing the visual warmth of wood together with the clean, structural character of modern furniture.

The Walnut finish creates a more grounded, sophisticated atmosphere, while Oak brings a brighter feel to the workspace. When the bookcase and desk share complementary finishes, separate pieces of furniture can form a more unified overall look.









How to Choose the Right ARK Desk and Storage Combination

When planning a desk-and-storage setup, it helps to consider three key factors: storage needs, overall style, and available space.

Choose a Combination Based on Your Storage Needs



For more display and versatile storage: Pair an ARK standing desk with the ARK 78" Display Bookcase. If wall space allows, additional bookcases in the same finish can be arranged alongside it.

For everyday items that need to stay within reach: Place the 22" two-drawer file cabinet beside an ARK EL workspace to organize frequently used documents, stationery, and other office essentials. For a balance of display and everyday storage: Combine the ARK EL desk with an Oak bookcase and the matching file cabinet. The bookcase provides vertical display and general storage, while the file cabinet adds convenient storage beside the desk.

Choose a Finish That Complements Your Space

Option 1: Walnut ARK Desk + Walnut Bookcase

Matching wood-grain tones create a cohesive, grounded look. For a larger display backdrop, additional bookcases in the same finish can be arranged side by side.

Option 2: Oak ARK EL Desk + Oak Bookcase + Two-Drawer File Cabinet

The coordinated Oak finish visually connects the work and storage areas, making this combination a practical choice for users who want to bring work, display, and everyday storage together in one space.

Plan the Layout Around Your Available Space

Once you have chosen a combination, consider the available wall width, clearance beside the desk, drawer-opening space, and the distance between surrounding furniture and the desk at different height settings.

If you plan to place multiple bookcases side by side, check the combined width in advance and follow the product instructions for proper assembly and anti-tip installation.

From Everyday Home Offices to More Complete Executive Workspaces

With different desk styles, bookcase quantities, and storage configurations, the ARK Collection can accommodate a range of work habits and workspace layouts.

Everyday Home Office: Connecting Work and Storage Naturally

For everyday home office use, an Oak ARK EL desk can be paired with a matching bookcase, with the two-drawer file cabinet added as needed. The bookcase provides room to display books and decorative accents while storing everyday belongings, while the file cabinet keeps documents and office supplies organized in one convenient place.

By giving each piece a clear role, this arrangement helps keep the work area relatively uncluttered while preserving space for personal displays.









Executive Workspace: Creating a More Complete Backdrop

In offices with more generous wall space, a Walnut ARK desk paired with two or three matching bookcases can create a wider display and storage backdrop.

The continuous wood-grain finish and repeated cabinet structure help establish a stronger sense of visual unity. Meanwhile, the combination of open shelves and concealed storage allows the backdrop to serve both display and everyday organizational needs. The actual number of bookcases should be determined by the room dimensions and furniture specifications.

Expanding the ARK Collection: More Coordinated Options on the Way

Beyond its existing desk-and-storage combinations, Eureka Ergonomic will continue expanding the ARK Collection with additional storage options. New materials, finishes, and furniture combinations will provide more ways to complement different workspace styles.

ARK ES Coordinating Storage Furniture: Continuing the Consistent Wood-Finish Design

Designed to complement the

All-Wood Display Bookcase: A More Unified Natural Look

In addition to the existing metal-frame bookcase, the ARK Collection will introduce a new all-wood display bookcase. Its structure will feature wood-finish shelves and vertical supports, creating a more continuous and streamlined wood aesthetic compared with the current metal-frame design.

This upcoming addition will offer another display and storage option for users seeking a different look within the ARK Collection.

From file storage beside the desk to display and organization across the office backdrop, the growing range of coordinating furniture will continue to expand the ways users can build a complete ARK workspace.









Conclusion: Bringing Work, Display, and Storage Together

A complete workspace should do more than support daily work. It should also accommodate display and storage while maintaining a cohesive overall design. Through flexible combinations of standing desks and coordinating storage furniture, the Eureka Ergonomic ARK Collection brings these different functions together in one space.

Whether you prefer the grounded look of a Walnut combination or the coordinated feel of an Oak desk-and-storage setup, the ARK Collection offers ways to create a workspace that balances everyday practicality with personal style.

Explore the ARK Collection and discover a desk-and-storage combination that works for your space.

CONTACT: Ryan hu,...