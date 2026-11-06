Orlando Homeowners Are Reimagining Dated Primary Bathrooms As Private Spa Retreats

Revive Design and Renovation Bathroom Remodel

Revive Design and Renovation highlights growing demand for personalized bathroom designs, smart technology and features that support long-term living

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The oversized corner garden tub that once defined a luxury primary bathroom is increasingly being replaced by something more practical and personal. Across Central Florida, homeowners are rethinking outdated bathroom layouts, trading underused tubs and cramped showers for spa-inspired spaces designed around their daily routines, comfort and long-term needs.The shift reflects a broader remodeling trend in 2026, as homeowners look to bring the experience of a luxury hotel or resort into their own homes. According to the National Kitchen and Bath Association's 2026 Bath Trends Report, bathroom design is moving away from one-size-fits-all layouts and toward spaces that reflect individual lifestyles, wellness routines and personal preferences."Homeowners want more from their primary bathrooms than updated fixtures and finishes," said Justin Caballero, president of Revive Design and Renovation. "They're looking for spaces that feel like a retreat but still make everyday life easier. That means thinking carefully about the layout, the features they'll actually use and how the bathroom will serve them for years to come."From Oversized Garden Tubs to Spa-Inspired ShowersOne of the most noticeable changes in bathroom remodeling is the move away from oversized garden tubs that often take up valuable space but see little use. Instead, homeowners are prioritizing larger walk-in showers, freestanding soaking tubs and open layouts that make the most of their available square footage.Popular features include glass-enclosed showers with rain showerheads and handheld wands, built-in benches, recessed storage niches and layered lighting with dimmer controls. Some homeowners are also incorporating freestanding tubs as design focal points rather than defaulting to traditional built-in models.In communities such as Windermere, Dr. Phillips and Lake Nona, where many homes were built with larger primary bathrooms, these renovations often focus on making existing square footage more functional rather than expanding the room.Smart Technology Makes Bathrooms More FunctionalTechnology is also becoming a more integrated part of bathroom design, with homeowners gravitating toward features that improve convenience without overwhelming the space.Digital shower controls that remember preferred water temperatures, backlit mirrors with built-in defoggers, motion-activated night lighting and integrated bidet toilets are among the features gaining attention.Planning these upgrades during the initial design phase is essential. Electrical connections, plumbing and other infrastructure must be positioned correctly before construction is complete to ensure technology blends seamlessly into the finished space.Accessibility Becomes Part of Luxury DesignAnother important consideration is designing bathrooms that can adapt as homeowners' needs change. The NKBA's 2026 Bath Trends Report identifies aging in place as an increasingly mainstream consideration among industry professionals, reflecting growing interest in homes that remain comfortable and functional throughout different stages of life.Features such as curbless shower entries, wider doorways, comfort-height vanities and slip-resistant flooring can provide added accessibility without compromising aesthetics. Reinforced blocking behind finished walls can also allow homeowners to install grab bars in the future without removing tile or undertaking additional construction.For Central Florida families planning to remain in their homes long term, these features can offer both immediate convenience and greater flexibility in the future.Central Florida's Climate and Housing Styles Shape Remodeling DecisionsLocal conditions also influence how bathrooms are designed and built. Hard water throughout the Orlando area can leave mineral deposits on shower glass and fixtures, making finish selection and maintenance important considerations. Glass treatments and materials that are easier to clean can help reduce upkeep.Humidity presents another challenge. Proper ventilation, comprehensive waterproofing behind wet-area surfaces and moisture-resistant materials such as porcelain tile and quartz are important to protecting the finished space over time.The region's diverse housing stock also creates different remodeling considerations. Older homes in Winter Park and College Park may require plumbing and electrical updates behind existing walls, while newer homes may have ample square footage but inefficient builder-grade layouts.A design-build approach allows homeowners to address these challenges through one coordinated process, with design, engineering, permitting and construction managed by a single team.Planning a Bathroom That Works for the Long TermBefore selecting tile, countertops or fixtures, Revive recommends that homeowners consider how they actually use their primary bathrooms. Questions about morning routines, shared vanity space, storage, bathing preferences and privacy can help determine the most functional layout.Homeowners should also consider how long they plan to remain in their properties and whether incorporating accessibility features now could prevent more extensive modifications later.Because bathroom renovations involve multiple trades, including plumbing, electrical, cabinetry, tile and glass installation, having one team coordinate the design and construction process can help ensure the finished space aligns with the original vision.Visit Revive's Winter Park ShowroomRevive Design and Renovation is a luxury design-build remodeling company serving Orlando, Tampa Bay and Sarasota. Recognized for its growth and industry excellence, Revive was named the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 and ranked No. 89 nationally. The company was also named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50. Revive has earned 23 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards, been named Best Remodeler five times and received more than 500 five-star homeowner reviews.Homeowners interested in reimagining their primary bathrooms can visit Revive's Winter Park showroom at 601 S. New York Ave. or call 813-680-4103 to schedule a consultation.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family owned, full service interior remodeling company serving the Tampa Bay and Orlando areas, specializing in kitchens, bathrooms, and whole home renovations. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines more than 200 years of team experience with a commitment to stress free, detail oriented remodeling. Revive's mission, Life Improvement through Home Improvement, extends beyond the finished design, ensuring homeowners feel confident throughout the remodeling process and proud of the final result. Recognized for its growth and industry excellence, Revive was named the No. 1 design-build remodeler in Florida on Qualified Remodeler's 2026 Top 500 and ranked No. 89 nationally. The company was also named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies and the Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50. Revive has earned 23 National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) awards, been named Best Remodeler five times and received more than 500 five-star homeowner reviews.For more information visit:

Justin Caballero

Revive Design and Renovation

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Orlando Homeowners Are Reimagining Dated Primary Bathrooms as Private Spa Retreats News Provided By Revive Design and Renovation November 06, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management



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