Quadra Extends Cotality Collaboration To Support Property Claims And Its Building Repair Network

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Long-term renewal continues to connect claims assessment, repair validation, and contractor coordination across Quadra's UK operations

- Martin Cornes, Director of Building Services at Woodgate & ClarkLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CotalityTM UK, the data-driven technology company connecting the property ecosystem, today announced a long-term contract renewal with Quadra Claims Services to continue supporting its property claims and building repair network operations with its unified ecosystem of claims management solutions.Under the renewed agreement, Quadra will continue using Cotality's Claims WorkspaceTM, Claims EstimateTM, and Desk AdjusterTM capabilities across its UK operations.Cotality's platform provides Quadra with a connected environment for managing property claims, combining claims information and assessment workflows with the activity required to validate and coordinate repairs.By connecting field scoping with office-based reviews, Quadra's teams can provide contractors with clearer information and work assignments as claims progress. This helps maintain visibility between claims assessment and repair activity and supports the management of work across its nationwide contractor network - and accelerates repairs to deliver smoother, more effective experiences for policyholders.The multi-year renewal supports Quadra's strategic expansion of its property claims and repair operations, using integrated technology to expand nationwide contractor capacity, drive operational efficiency, and deliver more consistent service quality.“Property claims don't end when damage has been assessed. The next step is turning that assessment into clear, actionable work,” said Mark Barrett, Vice President, Go-to-Market, UK & Europe at Cotality.“Our continued relationship with Quadra supports that connection between claims assessment and repair delivery, helping its teams maintain visibility as crucial work moves through the claims journey.”Martin Cornes, Director of Building Services at Woodgate & Clark, said,“We're delighted to extend our collaboration with Cotality. Their systems allow us to effectively manage our projects on a day-to-day basis and monitor the performance of our suppliers and our offering to the market. Over the past three years, Cotality's platform has been fundamental to the growth of Quadrassist, our building repair network, and we're particularly excited at the prospect of using the platform alongside our in-house surveying team to extend our desk offering for building losses.”Cotality's connected claims technology currently supports one in three UK property claims, providing a digital foundation used across the UK property claims ecosystem.About Quadra Claims ServicesFounded in 1978, Woodgate & Clark is one of the UK's leading loss adjusting and claims management specialists. Delivering end-to-end claims solutions for over 40 years, the company serves commercial, domestic, marine, and motor insurance markets. Woodgate & Clark excels in complex, non-standard, and specialist losses, supporting businesses through a team of nearly 400 professionals and its dedicated building repair network, Quadrassist. As part of the global Van Ameyde Group since 2015, Woodgate & Clark combines industry-leading technical expertise with advanced technology to secure optimal, empathetic customer outcomes.About CotalityCotality accelerates data, insights, and workflows across property and service ecosystems to enable organisations to surpass their ambitions. With billions of real-time signals across every customer and operational touchpoint, Cotality uncovers hidden risks and transformative opportunities. On 24 March 2025, CoreLogicofficially rebranded as CotalityTM to reflect our evolution and future direction. Get to know us at.© 2026 Cotality. All rights reserved. CotalityTM, the Cotality logo, Intelligence beyond boundsTM, WorkspaceTM, EstimateTM, and Desk AdjusterTM are the trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. d/b/a Cotality or its affiliates or subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Jana Rindler

Cotality

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Quadra extends Cotality collaboration to support property claims and its building repair network News Provided By Cotality November 06, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.