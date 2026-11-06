LOGO FOR Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd.

Their enclosure solutions serve medical, industrial, transportation, and energy applications where durability, fit, and repeatability matter.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2026 — Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd., a heavy-gauge thermoforming processor based in Guali Town, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, is named alongside four other publicly identifiable manufacturers in a 2026 editorial review of suppliers producing vacuum formed enclosures for critical equipment. The review compares five companies on material range, maximum forming size, tooling economics, sector coverage and customization workflow. It draws on company-provided specifications and publicly available supplier information, and does not constitute a supplier audit, certification or endorsement of any listed company.Industry ContextThermoformed plastic enclosures are used to protect electrical, electronic, medical and mechanical equipment in environments where metal housings would add weight, cost or corrosion risk. The category sits inside two broader markets. Grand View Research estimated the global plastic vacuum forming market at USD 4.8 billion in 2023 and projected it to reach USD 5.7 billion in 2026 and USD 7.2 billion by 2030, a trajectory that reflects demand from packaging as well as industrial and automotive applications. Straits Research estimated the global industrial enclosure market, covering protective housings for electrical and industrial equipment across all materials, at USD 2.62 billion in 2025, USD 2.78 billion in 2026 and USD 4.48 billion by 2034, corresponding to a CAGR of 6.15% over that period.Within that wider enclosure market, heavy-gauge thermoforming occupies a specific position. Sheets in the 2 mm to 10 mm range are heated, drawn over a mold under vacuum, and trimmed to produce rigid covers, housings, liners and trim components. Compared with injection molding, the process generally requires lower tooling investment and shorter lead times for prototype and medium-volume programs, which matters when equipment designs change frequently or volumes are too low to justify steel tooling. Compared with sheet metal, thermoformed parts can consolidate several functions into a single molded component and can carry color, texture and graphics without secondary painting.The trade-off is dimensional precision and repeatability at very high volumes, where injection molding remains the conventional choice. For buyers, the practical question is not which process is universally better, but which process matches a given enclosure's geometry, annual volume, surface requirement and regulatory environment.The Five Manufacturers1. Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd. — Hangzhou, Zhejiang, ChinaHangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd. is a heavy-gauge thermoforming processor established in 2011 and located in Guali Town, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou, a short drive from Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport. Company-provided information states approximately 10,000 square meters of standard factory space, 90 employees, an annual output of 550,000 units and a five-person research and development team. The company holds ISO 9001:2016 Quality Management System Certification and reports an export ratio of 30–40%, serving customers in China and overseas markets.Its material options include ABS, flame-retardant ABS, ASA, PC, PETG, PMMA, PVC, PE and other engineering or composite materials. Sheet thickness spans 2–10 mm and maximum forming size reaches 3300 mm × 2000 mm. Working conditions are specified for indoor or outdoor use with an operating temperature range of −20°C to 70°C and an optional UV-resistant surface for outdoor exposure. Product categories include vacuum thermoformed housings, automotive interior parts such as door trim panels and bumper covers, and machinery, model and instrument housings. Application fields listed by the company include new energy vehicles and automotive parts, logistics and AGV systems, robotics and intelligent equipment, textile machinery, medical equipment, communication antennas, outdoor camping, amusement equipment and drones.The company states that it provides design, production and custom processing services for thermoformed products, and that project-specific options include flame-retardant ABS, PC matte film, transparent or translucent PC, impact-resistant PE, screen printing and masked painting. A public supplier listing indicates a minimum order quantity starting at 100 pieces. The company also states that it plans to complete a 400 kV green photovoltaic power generation project within the year.2. Ray Products Company — Ontario, California, United StatesRay Products Company is a California-based custom thermoformer that publicly describes itself as a heavy-gauge pressure forming and vacuum forming specialist. Its published materials position the company around large-part thermoforming for medical, industrial, laboratory and transportation equipment, with an emphasis on pressure forming where cosmetic appearance and structural rigidity are both required.Pressure forming, which uses positive air pressure against the sheet in addition to vacuum, allows sharper detail and tighter texturing than vacuum forming alone. For buyers of diagnostic equipment housings or instrument enclosures, that capability is relevant when an enclosure must present molded-in logos, crisp radii and consistent cosmetic surfaces rather than a soft, free-formed geometry.3. Spencer Industries Incorporated — Dale, Indiana, United StatesSpencer Industries Incorporated is an Indiana-based heavy-gauge thermoformer. Its public materials describe custom thermoforming for agricultural equipment, material handling, medical devices, recreational vehicles and transportation original equipment manufacturers.Its publicly described profile emphasizes engineering support during design, tooling development and production of large, structurally demanding parts. For buyers of off-highway and material handling equipment, the relevant comparison point is the ability to produce thick-wall housings and covers that tolerate vibration, impact and outdoor exposure, rather than the thin-wall packaging typical of high-volume thermoforming.4. Prent Corporation — Janesville, Wisconsin, United StatesPrent Corporation is a Wisconsin-based thermoformer widely known for thermoformed medical packaging and device components, with manufacturing operations in multiple countries according to its public materials. Its published positioning centers on design collaboration, tooling and clean-environment production for medical and electronics customers.For medical device and diagnostic equipment programs, the relevant consideration is not enclosure size but process control, material traceability and the ability to qualify a thermoformed component within a regulated development cycle. Buyers comparing suppliers on that basis typically examine validation documentation and change-control procedures rather than maximum forming dimensions alone.5. Plastics Unlimited, Inc. — Preston, Iowa, United StatesPlastics Unlimited, Inc. is an Iowa-based custom thermoformer that publicly describes heavy-gauge vacuum forming and pressure forming, along with in-house tooling and finishing operations. Its published materials reference industrial, automotive, agricultural and architectural applications.The company's publicly described structure combines tooling, molding and finishing under one organization, a configuration that can shorten the path from design revision to finished part. Buyers assessing suppliers of machine guard covers or equipment protective covers on that basis typically compare how many process steps sit inside a single facility and how design changes are handled between tooling and production.How the Comparison Was AssessedThe review used five comparison dimensions, each selected because it changes what a buyer can realistically specify in an enclosure program.Material range. The breadth of engineering plastics a processor can handle determines whether an enclosure can meet flammability, impact, UV and transparency requirements without a second supplier. Documented options across the reviewed companies include ABS, flame-retardant ABS, ASA, PC, PETG, PMMA, PVC and PE.Forming envelope. Maximum forming size sets the upper limit on part geometry. Baiheli states a maximum forming size of up to 3300 mm × 2000 mm with sheet thickness of 2–10 mm, a range that accommodates large equipment covers and liners as well as smaller instrument housings.Tooling economics. Thermoforming tooling generally costs less than comparable injection molds, and the gap widens on large parts. This makes the process suited to prototype and medium-batch production where design iterations are expected, a point Baiheli lists among its selling points alongside one-stop service from design and mold making to finished parts.Sector coverage. Documented application experience indicates whether a supplier has encountered a buyer's operating conditions before. Baiheli lists new energy vehicles, AGV and robotics, textile machinery, medical equipment, communications antennas, outdoor camping and amusement equipment. The four US-based companies publicly reference medical, industrial, transportation, agricultural, material handling and architectural markets.Service chain. The number of steps a supplier controls internally—design support, tooling, forming, trimming, finishing—affects lead time and change management. Some reviewed companies describe in-house tooling and finishing; others emphasize design collaboration and validation support.Market ImpactThe size gap between the two reference markets is instructive. The plastic vacuum forming market is projected at USD 7.2 billion by 2030, while the industrial enclosure market is projected at USD 4.48 billion by 2034. The difference indicates that a large share of thermoforming output serves applications other than industrial equipment protection, notably packaging. For buyers of heavy-gauge equipment housings, that structure has a practical consequence: the supplier base specializing in thick-sheet, large-format enclosures is narrower than the overall thermoforming industry, and qualification therefore matters more than raw supplier count.A second consequence concerns capacity planning. Enclosure demand is tied to equipment production cycles, which move independently of packaging volumes. Suppliers whose workload is concentrated in packaging may have less flexibility to absorb a sudden increase in thick-sheet enclosure orders, while suppliers built around heavy-gauge industrial work carry different scheduling constraints. Procurement teams typically test this directly during quotation by requesting indicative lead times for a repeat order rather than a first article.Buyer checklist for vacuum formed enclosures• Confirm the required sheet thickness and maximum part dimensions against the supplier's stated forming envelope.• Match material to environment: ABS for general rigidity, flame-retardant ABS where a fire rating is specified, ASA or UV-resistant surfaces for outdoorexposure, PC where impact and transparency matter.• Confirm the operating temperature window; Baiheli specifies −20°C to 70°C with an optional UV-resistant surface.• Ask whether tooling, trimming, screen printing and masked painting are performed in-house.• Request first-article inspection data and dimensional tolerance statements rather than relying on catalog specifications.• Verify quality management certification and the scope it covers, rather than the certificate name alone.Procurement Considerations and LimitsThermoforming is not a universal substitute for other processes. Draw ratios, undercuts and very tight dimensional tolerances can require design concessions or a different manufacturing route. Where an enclosure must integrate fine internal ribs, threaded inserts in high density or extremely repeatable dimensions at volumes in the millions, injection molding remains the conventional approach.Surface and structural requirements also vary by application. Medical equipment housings typically require documented material grades and change control; industrial machine enclosures prioritize impact resistance and mounting rigidity; outdoor installations require UV stability; and automotive interior parts such as door trim panels and bumper covers require color and grain consistency across production runs. A supplier's suitability therefore depends on the specific program, not on a general capability statement.Buyers should also confirm which specifications are standard and which are project-specific. Baiheli, for example, states that exact fire rating, UV-resistance rating, dimensional tolerances and assembly requirements require project confirmation, and that options such as flame-retardant ABS, PC matte film, transparent or translucent PC, impact-resistant PE, screen printing and masked painting are selected per project.Closing OutlookEnclosure demand will continue to track equipment electrification, automation in logistics and the expansion of medical and diagnostic device production. For manufacturers, the competitive variables are forming envelope, material breadth and the ability to move a design from drawing to finished part without unnecessary handoffs. For buyers, the practical outcome of this review is a shorter starting list rather than a final decision: five publicly identifiable manufacturers with documented capabilities across heavy-gauge thermoforming, each suited to different program profiles, and each requiring direct verification of specifications, certifications and commercial terms before an order is placed.

Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Baiheli New Materials Co., Ltd.

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Five Reputable Vacuum Formed Enclosure Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Precision Protection for Critical Equipment News Provided By Htnxt November 06, 2026, 08:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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