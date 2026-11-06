Meenakshi Seshadri Pays Tribute To Her Family's Mother Tongue Tamil Through Special Dance Reel

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri has paid tribute to her family's mother tongue, Tamil, through a special dance reel.

She said she felt it was fitting to dedicate a performance to the language during the festive season. Sharing her thoughts about the dance video, the 'Ghayal' actress said the idea came from her family's connection with Tamil. She also described the experience of creating the romantic and sensuous dance reel as amazing.

Talking about it, Meenakshi said,“Considering Tamil is my family's mother tongue language I thought it is befitting that during this festival season, I do a dance reel dedicated to Tamil. It was an amazing experience making this romantic and sensuous dance reel in San Jose this summer.”

Seshadri shot the dance reel in San Jose, California during the summer and chose to celebrate her family's linguistic roots through the performance. In the dance reel, Meenakshi looked beautiful in a pink saree, which she paired with a gold neckpiece, matching earrings, bangles and a gajra adorning her hair. She showcased her graceful dance moves with expressive facial gestures, adding charm to the performance.

Meenakshi Seshadri was born, in Sindri, a town in the Dhanbad district of present-day Jharkhand, into a Tamil-speaking family. After establishing herself as one of Bollywood's leading actresses and winning the Miss India title in 1981, she moved to Dallas, Texas, following her marriage in 1995. She later returned to Mumbai to resume her creative journey.

She often revisits her popular songs by recreating them through dance reels, giving a glimpse of her graceful moves.

In September, Meenakshi Seshadri spoke about her enduring love for Kathak. She revealed that although Kathak is the classical dance form she has learned, she has not performed it as frequently as some of the other styles she knows. She revisited the dance form by recreating the popular song 'Ghar More Pardesiya'.

“The one Indian classical dance style I have learned but not performed much compared to the other styles I know is Kathak. however, in Bollywood Kathak is perhaps the one Style of which we see the most prolific dance numbers,” she wrote.

Meenakshi added,“I have always loved the grace, the showmanship, the strong connection with the audience and the rhythmic diversity in Kathak. Ghar more pardesia is an iconic number and I'm so happy to be able to re-create it and restoke my love for Kathak.”