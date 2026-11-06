UAE-Born Response Plus Medical Concludes Successful ADIPEC 2026 Participation, Showcasing Global Medical Capabilities

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Response Plus Medical showcased its medical capabilities for the oil and gas and wider energy sectors at ADIPEC 2026, alongside Prometheus Medical International, highlighting its experience in onsite healthcare, emergency preparedness, and remote medical support

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Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: Response Plus Medical Services LLC (RPM), a leading provider of pre-hospital care, emergency medical services and occupational healthcare in the region, has concluded its participation at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference ADIPEC 2026.

The Group showcased its range of medical services for the energy industry alongside Prometheus Medical International (PMI), a subsidiary of RPM, highlighting their combined experience in emergency medical services, specialised training, and remote healthcare.

As a UAE-born company, RPM's participation at ADIPEC drew on nearly 10 years of experience providing onsite medical support to the UAE's oil and gas industry, working with operators and several supply chain companies to deliver healthcare services across industrial, onshore and offshore locations.

The Group's services cover every stage of workforce medical support, from medical readiness and occupational health assessments before mobilisation to emergency response, ambulance services, remote site clinics and medical evacuation.

Its operations also include the management of healthcare facilities, deployment of specialised medical teams and occupational healthcare programmes. RPM currently operates a fleet of more than 500 ambulances, oversees over 501 medical facilities and employs more than 3,000 professionals.

The participation also reflected the UAE's growing role in connecting international markets through cooperation across the energy and healthcare sectors. With its established local experience and expanding international operations, RPM sees opportunities to work with organisations from different markets, exchange expertise and build partnerships that bring together UAE capabilities and international knowledge.

During the exhibition, the Group hosted a series of presentations covering practical aspects of medical preparedness and workplace health and safety in the energy sector. These included recognising medical emergencies and activating response procedures, preparedness for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive (CBRNE) hazards, occupational screening and fitness assessments, AI-assisted medical screening, voluntary health screening and health education, mental health for safer operations, and medical readiness before workforce mobilisation.

Visitors to the stand also had the opportunity to explore an interactive 3D scale model of the RPM business, offering a closer look at the full range of its operations. The model covered on-site medical support for the oil and gas and wider energy sectors, remote clinics across onshore and offshore locations, ambulance and mobile clinic fleets, Search and Rescue training, military medical training, its international-standard operations command centre and medical air evacuation services. It brought together the different parts of the business in one display, showing how RPM supports organisations operating in remote and demanding environments.

Through its participation at ADIPEC 2026, RPM reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the energy industry, building international partnerships and taking its UAE-developed medical capabilities to new markets.