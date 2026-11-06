Crowdstrike Launches Sovereign Cloud In Saudi Arabia, Bringing AI-Native Cybersecurity To The Kingdom

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Falcon now available in Saudi Arabia, delivering in-country data residency while securing AI and using AI to stop breaches Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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United Arab Emirates – November, 2026 – CrowdStrike NASDAQ: CRWD today announced the launch of its sovereign cloud deployment in Saudi Arabia, bringing the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon® platform to the Kingdom.

The deployment enables government entities, critical national infrastructure, and enterprises to consolidate cybersecurity on Falcon, combining in-country data residency with global threat intelligence and AI-powered protection.

As Saudi Arabia accelerates AI adoption, organizations need to secure AI and use AI to stop breaches without compromising data sovereignty. The deployment expands CrowdStrike's Global Data Sovereignty strategy, bringing AI-native protection to organizations across the Kingdom while maintaining local control over sensitive data.

“Adversaries operate without borders. Sovereignty shouldn't mean sacrificing security,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.“With Falcon in Saudi Arabia, organizations get the local data control they need and the global intelligence to stop breaches. We're giving customers the freedom to embrace AI without compromising security or sovereignty.”

“Through this relationship, we are taking an important step toward supporting the Kingdom's growth by bringing world-class technologies to Saudi Arabia. Together, we aim to advance the Kingdom's ambition to lead in secure, AI-driven economic growth and help organizations thrive in the digital age,” said Ahmad O. Al Khowaiter, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technology & Innovation.

Global Protection with Local Control:

In-Country Data Residency: Falcon security workloads, customer telemetry, and management infrastructure hosted locally in Saudi Arabia, supporting local data residency requirements. National Regulatory Alignment: Architecture designed to align with applicable Saudi cybersecurity, cloud, and data protection requirements. AI Agent Security: Discovers AI agents, provides runtime visibility into their behavior and the systems and data they access, and stops malicious agent activity in real time. Global Threat Intelligence and AI-Powered Protection: Combines in-country data residency with CrowdStrike's global adversary intelligence, AI-powered detection, and expert-led threat hunting, including the global services that support these capabilities.

CrowdStrike's sovereign cloud deployment in Saudi Arabia delivers:

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform's sovereign cloud deployment in Saudi Arabia is available immediately to customers and authorized partners.

About CrowdStrike:CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), a global cybersecurity leader, has redefined modern security with the world's most advanced cloud-native platform for protecting critical areas of enterprise risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity and data.

Powered by the CrowdStrike Security Cloud and world-class AI, the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence, evolving adversary tradecraft, and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting, and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities.

Purpose-built in the cloud with a single lightweight-agent architecture, the Falcon platform delivers rapid and scalable deployment, superior protection and performance, reduced complexity, and immediate time-to-value.