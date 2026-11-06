National Rehabilitation Center Concludes Participation In Al Dhafra Hospitals Health Forum 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) NRC participates as Strategic Partner and Diamond Sponsor, highlighting addiction prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services through community outreach and scientific sessions Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: The National Rehabilitation Center (NRC) has concluded its participation in the 5th Al Dhafra Hospitals Health Forum 2026, where it showcased its specialised addiction prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services and contributed to the forum's community awareness activities and scientific programme.

Held from 4 to 6 November 2026 at Baynounah Educational Complex in Madinat Zayed, Al Dhafra Region, the forum took place under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region. NRC returned to the forum for the fifth consecutive year, this year as a Strategic Partner and Diamond Sponsor.

The Center engaged with visitors and healthcare professionals to introduce its services and programmes, promote prevention and early intervention, and exchange scientific and medical expertise. It also presented awareness initiatives and educational materials highlighting the risks of psychoactive substances and encouraging healthy lifestyles and positive choices.

Reflecting on the Center's participation, Yousef Al Theeb Al Ketbi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Rehabilitation Center, said,“Community awareness and access to specialised care are fundamental to protecting people's health and improving their quality of life. Over the course of this forum, our engagement with students, families and healthcare professionals brought different aspects of addiction prevention into focus, from the life skills that help young people make informed choices to the knowledge families need to recognise risks and offer support.”

“As we conclude our fifth consecutive participation, the value of bringing community awareness and clinical expertise together is clear. Each helps inform the other, connecting the questions people have about addiction with the knowledge and experience of those working in treatment and rehabilitation. Our responsibility extends beyond the forum, through continued education, accessible specialised care and partnerships that support people throughout recovery,” he added.

As part of the forum's accompanying awareness activities, NRC delivered lectures and sessions on addiction prevention and the role of families in protecting children. Hassan Mahmoud Al Hammadi, representing the National Rehabilitation Center, delivered a lecture titled“Life Skills” to students attending the forum through an interactive theatre session. It focused on developing essential life skills, encouraging positive behaviours and making informed choices.

Al Hammadi also delivered an awareness lecture at the Senior Citizens' Majlis, introducing the Center's treatment and rehabilitation services and discussing ways to protect children from the risks of drugs. The session emphasised families' vital role in awareness and prevention.

NRC's contribution to the scientific programme included a specialised lecture by Dr. Mohammed Abdulsamad, Psychiatrist at the National Rehabilitation Center, titled“Understanding Addiction Within the Impulsive-Compulsive Spectrum: A Transdiagnostic Approach”. Delivered on the main theatre on 4 November 2026, the lecture examined the relationship between addiction disorders and impulsive and compulsive behaviours. It highlighted the importance of comprehensive, evidence-based approaches to improving clinical understanding and advancing specialised treatment practices.

The Center's medical and specialist staff also explored the latest medical practices through scientific lectures and specialised workshops within the forum's accredited Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme. These sessions supported knowledge exchange and continuing professional development.

The Al Dhafra Hospitals Health Forum is one of Al Dhafra Region's leading healthcare, scientific and community events. It brings together experts, specialists, healthcare institutions, and government and private entities to promote community health awareness, strengthen institutional partnerships, exchange knowledge and showcase the latest healthcare practices and innovations. Through its participation, NRC continued its work to strengthen healthcare and community partnerships, advance addiction prevention, treatment and rehabilitation services, and encourage people to seek specialised support.