IPL 2027 Trades: Big Player Swaps See Rishabh Pant And Kuldeep Change Teams

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The player trading window has picked up pace ahead of IPL 2027. Key players like Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and T Natarajan have switched their teams. We have the full details right here.

The major trading details for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season are finally out. Several franchises have swapped their star players to strengthen their squads ahead of the new season.

Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and England star all-rounder Liam Livingstone have shifted to different teams. We look at which player moved to which team and their salary details in this trading process.

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has moved from Lucknow Super Giants back to the Delhi Capitals squad. The franchises closed this trade deal with a salary of Rs 15 crore. Pant took a massive pay cut of Rs 12 crore compared to his previous season. He still preferred to play for his old franchise Delhi Capitals.

Team India chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav has traded from Delhi Capitals to the Lucknow Super Giants team. Kuldeep previously took crucial wickets for Delhi Capitals and played a key role in their victories. He will now wear the Lucknow jersey for a salary of Rs 13.25 crore. The franchises kept his salary unchanged in this deal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has strengthened its bowling department this time. Team India fast bowler T Natarajan returned to Sunrisers Hyderabad from Delhi Capitals. He moved to SRH for a salary of Rs 5 crore. Natarajan took a pay cut of Rs 5.75 crore from his old salary for this move.

Indian left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed from Chennai Super Kings joined SRH for Rs 4.8 crore, while Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis joined for Rs 2 crore. The SRH pace bowling unit looks very strong with the arrival of these three players.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) focused heavily on overseas all-rounders. England powerhouse all-rounder Liam Livingstone moved from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Chennai Super Kings. He joined CSK for a salary of Rs 6 crore. Livingstone also accepted a pay cut of Rs 7 crore in this process.

Australian all-rounder Jack Edwards also moved from Sunrisers Hyderabad to the Chennai Super Kings squad. The Chennai franchise acquired Edwards for Rs 3 crore.

Delhi Capitals took another step towards encouraging young players. Leg spinner Zeeshan Ansari moved from the Sunrisers Hyderabad team to Delhi Capitals. The franchise fixed his salary at Rs 40 lakh. We have to see how well Zeeshan performs with his leg spin in the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

The player exchange process ahead of IPL 2027 is raising new hopes across all franchises. The teams have clearly used these trades effectively to overcome their weaknesses.