Dhanteras Gold Rate: Price Hike Takes A Break Just Before Diwali

Buyers usually feel the tension when gold prices shoot up. The yellow metal gave a massive shock with a heavy price hike over the last two days. The scene looks completely different today.

Buyers finally get some much-needed relief with the latest gold prices. The continuous price hike takes a sudden break right now. Silver also follows the exact same trend. Both precious metals show zero price changes on Friday, November 6. This stable trend brings great comfort to people who plan their Diwali festival shopping.

Hyderabad records the 24-carat pure gold rate at Rs 14,602 per gram on November 6. Buyers need to pay Rs 1,46,020 for 10 grams of pure gold. The 22-carat gold rate stands steady at Rs 13,385 per gram. This brings the 10-gram ornament gold price to Rs 1,33,850. Warangal, Nizamabad, and Khammam in Telangana report the exact same prices.

Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh also maintain these rates. Silver shows no movement today alongside gold. One kilogram of silver costs Rs 2,10,000 in Hyderabad and other major cities across the Telugu states.

International market trends play a massive role behind these price tags. Gold prices dropped slightly last month but bounced back strongly from early November. Global uncertainty and stock market fluctuations push many investors towards safe gold investments. This sudden demand makes the yellow metal prices jump higher. The rates finally stay stable today after showing a heavy spike for two straight days.

Silver prices also face heavy ups and downs in the recent past. One kilogram of silver currently trades at Rs 2.10 lakhs. Market experts expect future price changes based on global conditions, investment flows, and industrial demand. Buyers see a temporary stability in both gold and silver rates right before Diwali.

Customers must calculate GST, wastage, and making charges along with the basic gold rate. Shoppers should always compare different jewellery store offers before making the final purchase. We need to wait and watch if gold prices rise again or bring more relief to buyers.