CM Dhami Approves Uttarakhand Film Awards 2024-25 Check Winners, Prize Money And Full List

Uttarakhand's film industry will have big winners as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given approval for the Uttarakhand Film Awards for 2024 and 2025. The awards will honour actors, directors, producers, singers and technical experts.

There are some big names of actors and celebrities on the list including Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Hemant Pandey, Narendra Singh Negi and Jubin Nautiyal. Several regional films have also been honoured including Garhwali and Jaunsari.

Uttarakhand Film Awards 2024-25 – Narendra Singh Negi and Hemant Pandey to win Lifetime Achievement Awards

Narendra Singh Negi is well known folk singer and will win the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2024. Hemant Pandey will win in 2025. Each winner will receive 2 lakh rupees.

Negi has made a huge contribution to the Uttarakhand's folk music culture, language and traditions. Pandey has been acknowledged due to his involvement in the acting industry.

Regional Film – Garhwali – Ghaparol wins several awards

A Garhwali film called "Ghaparol" has won several awards. Ajay Dhoundiyal (Producer) will win Best Film. Siddharth Sharma has been chosen for Best Director and Best Screenplay Writer.

For the film "Kara Ek Pratha", Ramesh Rawat will win Best Actor, Shivani Bhandari Best Actress and Ajay Singh Bisht Best Supporting Actor. For Jaunsari film "Mere Gaon Ki Baat", Madhubala has won Best Supporting Actress. Ajab Singh has won Best Singer. Vinay Channa has been honoured for Cinematography.

Hindi Film – Kesari Chapter 2

Manu Kya Karega has been chosen for Best Film in 2025. Sharad Mehra (Producer) has been acknowledged.

Kesari Chapter 2 have won several awards. Karan Singh Tyagi has been chosen for Best Director and Best Screenplay Writer. Amrit Pal has been chosen for Screenplay Writing. Akshay Kumar Best Actor, Ananya Panday Best Actress, R Madhavan Best Supporting Actor and Jubin Nautiyal Best Singer.

Garhwali Films – Raibaar and Dwi Hola Jab Saath

Raibaar has been chosen for Best Film in 2025. Bhagat Singh Saini (Producer) will win the award. Sushil Uniyal has been chosen for Best Director. Bhagat Singh Saini has been acknowledged for Screenplay Writing.

Rajesh Naugai and Dharmendra Singh Sisodia will win awards for Best Supporting Actor and Best Cinematographer.

Dwi Hola Jab Saath has given actors awards. Manish Dimri and Kalyani Gangola have been chosen for Best Actor and Best Actress. Vikas Bhardwaj has won Best Singer.

Uttarakhand Film Awards – Amount of Prize Money



Best Film – 2 Lakh Rupees

Best Director – 1.5 Lakh Rupees

Best Actor/Actress – 1 Lakh Rupees

Best Screenplay Writer – 1 Lakh Rupees

Best Supporting Actor/Actress – 1 Lakh Rupees

Best Singer – 1 Lakh Rupees Best Cinematographer – 1 Lakh Rupees

Producers and Directors will win a Golden Brahma Kamal and Citation. Other artists and technical experts will win a Silver Brahma Kamal and Citation.

Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024

The state government want to promote local films and give more opportunity to regional artists. By winning these awards Uttarakhand want to give more recognition to their regional languages, culture and film industry.